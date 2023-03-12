Tibetans march on the anniversary of the 1959 uprising against China

Tibetan support groups protested and marched around the world – in Rome, Washington, New Delhi, Taipei and elsewhere – to commemorate the thousands of lives lost in the 1959 uprising against China’s invasion and occupation of their homeland.

In New York, Tibetans and their supporters marched from the United Nations to the Chinese Consulate, while in New Delhi, some Tibetan attempted to stage a surprise protest in front of the Chinese Embassy. They were arrested and later released by Indian police.

In Washington D.C., people gathered outside the Chinese Embassy with placards and flags. Rep. Mike Gallagher, a Republican from Wisconsin, accused China of turning Tibet into an “open air prison,” likened it to the situation in Xinjiang province, where China has taken steps to eradicate Uyghur culture and assimilate the mostly Muslim Uyghurs.

“They think that if they can cut Tibet off from the world for long enough, and Sinicize the population, then the world will forget about Tibet,” he said. “Our message to the Chinese Communist Party is this: We will not forget.”

Gallagher heads a newly formed Congressional Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party that aims to raise public awareness of potential political threats posed by Beijing.

“You can destroy buildings, you can jail innocents, you can separate children from their parents, you can surveil, harass, torture, and even kill,” he said. “But you will not succeed in your cultural genocide.”