Asia Fact Check Lab: Did the U.S. military steal Chinese relief supplies for Syria?

The U.S. Department of Defense, responding to a query from AFCL, dismissed the allegations by Chinese netizens and media that the U.S. military stole Chinese relief supplies as false.

“The claims are categorically false. The photo does depict a U.S. Army soldier from 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), supporting the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief effort in Türkiye. We have confirmed with the soldier in the photo and the item he was carrying - a tent - came from a larger stock of tents, which contained markings in multiple languages. The pile of tents, one of many piles of life-saving relief items donated by the international community to Türkiye, was under control of Turkish authorities at Incirlik Air Base, a Turkish air base.

“The soldier depicted was loading these items at the direction of Turkish authorities, to deliver them to those in need in order to save lives and alleviate suffering. US servicemembers supporting this humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mission in Türkiye facilitated the movement of aid from the US government, UNHCR, and other contributing nations, all in close coordination with Turkish authorities. It is indeed unfortunate that anyone would use this photo to insinuate otherwise.”

An examination and comparison of photos, videos and news reports from Turkey by AFCL support the idea that the theft rumors are unfounded.

The photo appears to have originated as a Feb. 27 Facebook post by the 1-502nd Infantry Regiment "First Strike" 2nd Brigade Combat Team before being reposted on Instagram by the U.S. Army. While the printing on the bag that the soldier is carrying is clearly simplified Chinese, there are no characters visible that identify it as Chinese relief supplies for Syria. Indeed, China donated supplies , including tents, blankets, and medical supplies, to both Turkey and Syria .