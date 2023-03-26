Asia Fact Check Lab: Did Putin kneel before Xi Jinping?

By: Dong Zhe

In Brief

Around the time of Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow earlier this week, a Twitter account with more than 50,000 followers posted a photo purportedly showing Russian President Vladimir Putin kneeling before Xi and grasping his hands in apparent supplication. Jason Jay Smart, a special correspondent for the Kyiv Post, later retweeted the photo accompanied by the caption , "Putin attempting to persuade Xi.”

Asia Fact Check Lab (AFCL) found several flaws in the photo typical of manipulated digital images that confirm the photo is a fake.

In Depth

Xi’s visit with Putin took place as the war in Ukraine entered its second year and the Russian leader has become increasingly isolated globally. The previous week, the International Criminal Court had issued an arrest warrant for Putin for alleged war crimes involving the forced deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

China painted Xi’s three-day trip as an opportunity to “promote global strategic stability amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis.” The two leaders signed 14 agreements and pledged to deepen their strategic partnership, but Alexander Gabuev, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, described the agreements as “pretty thin.” Missing were a deal on a natural gas pipeline that Putin hoped to build to increase Russian energy sales to China and any public breakthrough on ending the war.

On March 20, the first day of Xi’s visit, the two leaders met for talks, with media covering some of their comments. That same day, Smart, working for the Kyiv Post, an English-language newspaper in Ukraine, retweeted a photo of Putin kneeling before Xi with his two hands clasping those of the Chinese president.

The timing of the tweet immediately suggests the image is fake: Smart’s retweet of the kneeling photo is stamped March 20, 11:21 a.m., but the 4½ hour Putin-Xi meeting didn’t actually take place until that afternoon.

Digitally manipulated photos are proliferating online, but—for now, at least—a sharp-eyed viewer can often spot flaws that give them away.

Significantly, neither leader’s face is fully visible in the kneeling photo. AFCL spotted five discrepancies that suggest the photo was doctored.