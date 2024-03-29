National Doctors Day March 30 From Audio/Visual Technician to Borderplex Physician

National Doctors:- Jesus Guzman, M.D., didn’t always dream of becoming a doctor. More than a dozen years ago, he didn’t even know what he wanted to be. That was until he watched the Foster School of Medicine host its first white coat ceremony for incoming students. He hasn’t stopped dreaming since.

“I grew up in El Paso’s Segundo Barrio and watched many people in my neighborhood go without medical care,” said Dr. Guzman, who was working as a theater technician at the Chamizal National Memorial Theater where the 2009 white coat ceremony was held. “I didn’t know how I could help, but I knew I wanted to. When I realized there was a medical school in my hometown, I finally knew how.”

Dr. Guzman is one of the hundreds of Borderplex doctors to be honored on National Doctors Day, March 30.

To learn more about how Texas Tech Health El Paso eliminates health care barriers by creating life-changing educational opportunities for Borderplex residents, visit ttuhscepimpact.org. Newswise/SP