IPL 2023: Spinners, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh help Kolkata register clinical six-wicket win over Chennai

When Ravindra Jadeja was introduced in the 12th over, Rinku was quick to smash a six over the bowler's head. Rana continued to toy with the field by creating room to go inside-out over extra cover twice for fours off Moeen.



Rinku went big again when he got low and slog-swept Jadeja for six in the 14th over, followed by Rana cutting and driving down the ground off Theekshana for back-to-back fours.



Rinku got his fifty in 39 balls when he clipped along the ground off Pathirana on the last ball of the 16th over, followed by Rana getting his half-century off 38 balls in the next over. Though Rinku was run-out by a direct hit from Moeen in the 18th over, Rana finished off the chase in style with a four driven off Deshpande through third man to keep their playoffs hopes alive.



Earlier, Narine and Chakaravarthy got plenty of help from a challenging pitch to restrict Chennai to six runs below 150. After Ruturaj Gaikwad swept Varun Chakaravarthy for four, the leg-spinner bounced back when he found a turn on leg-break which the right-handed batter tried to slog and top-edge flew to short third man.



After Devon Conway brought out a cover drive off Chakaravarthy for four, Ajinkya Rahane used Rana's pace to late dab past the third man for four and followed it up with an effortless loft over mid-on for six as Chennai signed off from power-play with 52/1.



Conway got to change an lbw decision off Chakaravarthy when on 25 in the eighth over as replays showed the ball bouncing above stumps, but Rahane wasn't lucky as he holed out to long-on in the same over.



Chennai plunged into trouble when Conway got a top edge on the pull off Shardul Thakur and was caught by deep square leg in the tenth over. In the next over, an off-break from Sunil Narine went past Ambati Rayudu's sweep and crashed into the stumps, while his carrom ball beat Moeen Ali's inside edge to leave the stumps in a mess.