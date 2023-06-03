Special Olympics Bharat athletes leave for Berlin Games 2023

The Special Olympics Bharat athletes on Friday left for the Special Olympics World Summer Games to be held in Berlin, Germany from June 17-25.



The send-off ceremony for the athletes was held at the Conference Hall, Raj Bhavan here and it was graced by Ramesh Bais, the Governor of Maharashtra. He extended his best wishes to 13 athletes, 1 unified partner and 5 coaches who will be participating in the games from Maharashtra.



The ceremony was attended by several distinguished guests including Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Tourism, Skill development & entrepreneurship, Government of Maharashtra, Mrs Mallika Nadda, Chairperson, Special Olympics Bharat and others.



"I wish my best to all the athletes travelling from India to the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin and pray for their imminent success at the prestigious event.

I am confident that our athletes will earn numerous plaudits for India across Basketball, Football, Handball, Swimming, Tennis, Table-Tennis and Roller-Skating and will make the nation proud," said Ramesh Bais, Governor of Maharashtra.