IOC condemns police action against wrestlers, urges IOA to protect athletes

"The treatment of the Indian wrestling athletes over the weekend was very disturbing. The IOC insists that the allegations by the wrestlers are followed up by an unbiased, criminal investigation in line with local law.



"We understand that a first step towards such a criminal investigation has been made, but more steps have to follow before concrete actions become visible. We urge that the safety and wellbeing of these athletes are duly considered throughout this process and that this investigation will be speedily concluded," IOC said in a statement given to some media houses.



The IOC also confirmed its close communication with the United World Wrestling (UWW), the global governing body for the sport, regarding the matter.



"From the very beginning of the allegations, the IOC has been in close contact with United World Wrestling (UWW), which has already taken measures.



"The IOC supports UWW as the competent sporting authority to address this issue as it pertains to the governance of the sport of wrestling in India. We have been informed by UWW that the President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is currently not in charge.