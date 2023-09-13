'Run Sufi run': This Ajmer girl won't pause even after 5 Guinness World records

The journey that started with a three-kilometre run every day after the office has not ended even after five Guinness World records including a 4,000 km from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 87 days.

For Ajmer-born Sufiya Sufi, running is not just about breaking records but in fact, a therapy to take all the load off her shoulders, see the country, find connections with strangers, and just be "free" from 9-hour shifts. It is also about testing herself, knowing her body's limits, and then challenging them.

"I worked at the IGI airport in Delhi for a decade as a baggage handling officer. Though joining the aviation industry was always a dream, I realized that the robotic schedule was ruining my health and giving me no opportunity to be 'out there' in the real sense of the world. Slowly, I started taking part in marathons and ultimately hired a professional running coach. At that point, I knew tarmac would be my best friend," the 37-year-old tells IANS.