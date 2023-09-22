Alliance Defending Freedom Fights for Fairness In West Virginia Women's Sports

Attorneys with Alliance Defending Freedom and the West Virginia state attorney general's office have filed a motion with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit asking it to suspend the injunction that is holding up full implementation of the law protecting women's sports.

In March 2021, West Virginia enacted House Bill 3293, which explicitly outlined the definitions of male and female for the purpose of interscholastic events as determined "solely on the individual's reproductive biology and genetics at birth."

The law aimed to ensure fairness among male and female athletes, acknowledging the inherent physical differences.