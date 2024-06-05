Esports strengths the mental health and social skills

By Anna Koretskaya

Many may be surprised to learn that the worlds of 'esports' and 'mental health' can coexist. Yet John Chapman, a respected figure in the esports industry and the CEO of PlayVS, believes that young people's participation in esports battles can positively influence their mental well-being.



Despite the rapid development of the esports industry and the emergence of several separate professions in this niche, most people call esports games for loners and introverts. Therefore, it is hard for people to believe that young people, on the contrary, can develop social skills by sitting at home in front of a console and playing CS2 or Dota.



Despite to popular belief, research conducted by the Connected Learning Lab in collaboration with NASEF has shown that young players can significantly enhance their communication and strategic skills through esports events. In fact, the study found that these skills improved by 38% and 31% respectively. A 2019 report from Glebe School in Bromley, UK, further supports this, noting that 96% of students developed social skills through esports.

To avoid such connotations about esports, it is essential to conduct educational activities among the older generation, who have a biased attitude towards esports competitions. After all, most young people learn precisely by passing stages in the game of interaction and communication with other participants.



Many types of sports improve the physical and mental health of young people. However, for most young visitors to schools and higher educational institutions, members of esports teams are examples they look up to.



