Can Bayern Munich win a seventh Champions League?

By Gabriela Marin

Bayern Munich’s ambitions this season stretch far beyond reclaiming the Bundesliga title. After a decade of dominance in Germany, their 11-year Bundesliga reign came to a halt, a shock that resulted in Thomas Tuchel’s departure. Few expected Xabi Alonso’s side to compete with the Bavarians at the start of last season, but with Leverkusen shocking the sports betting odds and winning the league unbeaten, Bayern have another genuine title rival to worry about.

Under new leadership from Vincent Kompany, Bayern are striving to not only win back their domestic crown but also to add a seventh Champions League trophy to their collection. But with an inconsistent start to their campaign and formidable competition across Europe, Bayern have a challenging road ahead with the Belgian.

Bayern’s current Champions League campaign, which has seen them take only two wins in four matches, has highlighted the inconsistency that often accompanies a major tactical overhaul in the Kompany era.

While they managed to secure a 1-0 win against Benfica, they still sit in the lower half of the table, and will need results to improve in order to guarantee automatic progression to the knockout rounds. The competition’s new format has meant that games are harder to call, with one of the shocks of the season being the 4-1 thrashing Bayern received at the hands of Barcelona.

Barca, under the guidance of Hansi Flick, who won a treble at Bayern including their last Champions League title in 2020, dominated at Camp Nou, with former Bavarian Robert Lewandowski netting in the first half against his old side.

This defeat against Barcelona exposed vulnerabilities in Kompany's approach and the need for a more adaptable strategy if Bayern are to compete with Europe’s elite. Kompany’s system, while promising, looked miles apart from how Flick’s side operate, and big results will be needed against the likes of PSG, and a tough away trip to Shakhtar Donetsk in order to ensure they make the knockouts.

Kompany will need to call on his big hitters to get the job done. Harry Kane, who joined Bayern in 2023 and finished as the Bundesliga's top scorer, is now firmly the focal point of their attack. In his second season, the England captain’s hold-up play is crucial, creating space and chances for teammates like Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, and Leroy Sané – on paper this is one of the most formidable attacks in Europe, but the Belgian needs to translate that into results.

This season’s Champions League final will be held at Bayern’s home ground, the Allianz Arena, offering a unique motivation for the squad.

Bayern have reached a Champions League final at Allianz before, back in 2012, when they suffered a heart-breaking loss to Chelsea on penalties. Although they would lift the trophy a year later in London, beating Borussia Dortmund 2-1 at Wembley, the scars of that night in Munich are still there to bare.

The chance to redeem that disappointment at home would add yet another layer of motivation for the players and fans alike. For Bayern, lifting the trophy at Allianz would be the ultimate achievement, especially after their disappointing 2023/24 season and under a new manager.

If Bayern can find their rhythm under Kompany, making the most of Kane’s scoring ability and developing as a team, they have the potential to not only reclaim their Bundesliga title but to emerge as a serious contender in Europe. While the journey may be more challenging than in previous years, the added inspiration of a final on home soil could be the extra push they need to end the season as European champions.