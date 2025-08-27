Aussie batters gain big in ODI rankings after series win over South Africa

Centuries from Travis Head (142), Mitch Marsh (100) and Cameron Green (118 not out) propelled the side to a record total and has now triggered the trio’s upward movement in the batting rankings.

India’s Shubman Gill (784 rating points) and Rohit Sharma (756) continue to lead the ODI batting rankings, with Pakistan’s Babar Azam (739) holding third position. But it is beyond that where huge movement has happened.

Head climbed one spot to joint 11th in the ODI batting rankings, while Marsh has jumped four places to 44th. Green has turned out to be the biggest mover among the trio, rising a whopping 40 positions to reach 78th position. Josh Inglis is also another batting gainer from Australia by improving 23 places to 64th place after scoring 87 in the second match of the series.

The top of the ODI bowling rankings sees Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana join South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj on 671 rating points each. Maharaj has dropped around a few rating points after returning figures of 1-57 in the final ODI, allowing Theekshana, who did not feature during the week, to draw level.