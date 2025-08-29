Hockey Asia Cup: India start campaign with 4-3 win over China

Rajgir (Bihar), Aug 29: Skipper Harmanpreet Singh struck a hat-trick as the Indian men’s hockey team struggled to a 4-3 win against lower-ranked China, coming back from a goal deficit to open their campaign in the Men’s Asia Cup with three points at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium here on Friday.

For India, it was captain Harmanpreet Singh (20’, 33’, 47’) who put in a fantastic performance, as he scored a hat-trick. And whilst Jugraj Singh (18’) was the other Indian player to get onto the scoresheet, China got their goals from Shihao Du (12’), Benhai Chen (35’), and Jiesheng Gao (41’).

Right from the push back, the Indian team were on the front foot, as they attacked with pace. China absorbed the pressure, survived a Penalty Corner, and then started to stitch together a few moves that had India concerned. The pressure eventually paid off for China, as they won a Penalty Corner of their own and then converted with Shihao Du (12’), finding the back of the net. India had to mount a comeback quickly and piled on the pressure on China, ending the first quarter in the ascendancy. However, China led 1-0.

India began the second quarter on the attack and were doing well to put the pressure on China. Three minutes into the period, India won a Penalty Corner and Jugraj Singh (18’) smashed it home to make it 1-1. Shortly after, India earned another Penalty Corner and captain Harmanpreet Singh (20’) rifled it home to make it 2-1. The hosts were dominating proceedings in the late afternoon sun and kept China, who created a couple of chances, at arm’s length through the rest of the quarter. At the half-time break, India led 2-1, much to the joy of the home fans.