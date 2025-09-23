Young shooting talent gather in New Delhi for ISSF Junior World Cup

New Delhi, Sep 23: The next generation of shooting talent across 15 Olympic events and 2 non-Olympic events will be competing in the ISSF Junior World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range here from September 24 to October 2.

The stage is all set for the mega event, which will bring together 208 young shooters from 18 countries, showcasing the young talent who will be fighting it out for a total of 51 medals at stake.

The host nation, India, will lead the field with a strong contingent of 69 athletes, while other participating nations include the United States of America (20), Italy (10), Czechia (9), Islamic Republic of Iran (8), Croatia (7), Great Britain (6), United Arab Emirates (5), Slovakia (5), Qatar (4), Oman (4), Spain (8), Finland (3), Netherlands (3), Cyprus (3), New Zealand (2), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (2), along with 40 Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN).

The athletes from the United States, Great Britain, Italy, and Cyprus have arrived at the range and conducted an unofficial training session on Tuesday.