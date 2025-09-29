La Liga: Barca go Top After Beating Real Madrid 2-1

Madrid, Sep 29 (IANS) FC Barcelona went to the top of La Liga after the seventh round of games after Lamine Yamal came off the bench to set up the winning goal in a 2-1 triumph at home to Real Sociedad.

Barca coach Hansi Flick handed a first start to 17-year-old Dro in attacking midfield, while Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres were on the subs' bench.

Barca controlled nearly all of the ball, but were undone by Ander Barrenetxea, who set up Alvaro Odriozola for a simple finish, reports Xinhua.

Jules Kounde made it 1-1 just before halftime with a powerful header from Marcus Rashford's corner but the game was in the balance before Yamal was brought on as a 58th minute substitute.

His first action was to cross for Robert Lewandowski to head in what turned out to be the winning goal, just a minute later.

Takefusa Kubo hit the post for Real Sociedad and Lewandowski did the same for Barca in the closing minutes while Yamal also had a goal ruled out for offside.