Behind the Public Persona: The Untold Story of Ram Vilas Paswan’s Two Marriages and Family Bonds

Despite being a highly influential leader admired by many, much of Ram Vilas Paswan’s personal life remained unknown to the public. He was born on July 5, 1946, in the small village of Shahrabani in Bihar’s Khagaria district. At the age of 14, Paswan married 13-year-old Raj Kumari Devi. The couple had two daughters, Usha and Asha. Soon after the wedding, Raj Kumari returned to their ancestral village, while Paswan became increasingly occupied with politics and could visit her only occasionally.

In 1977, after winning the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat, Paswan moved to Delhi. During this time, his wife Rajkumari also came to the capital with their two daughters. However, just three months later, Paswan sent her back to their ancestral village. She never returned to Delhi and went on to lead a quiet life, largely away from public attention. Their marriage officially ended in divorce in 1981. Despite the separation, daughters Usha and Asha maintained a close bond with their father while staying out of the public spotlight.