Behind the Public Persona: The Untold Story of Ram Vilas Paswan’s Two Marriages and Family Bonds

He first married Raj Kumari Devi at 14, with whom he had two daughters, and divorced in 1981
In 1983, he married Reena Sharma, a former air hostess, and had two more children, including son Chirag.
Despite being a highly influential leader admired by many, much of Ram Vilas Paswan’s personal life remained unknown to the public. He was born on July 5, 1946, in the small village of Shahrabani in Bihar’s Khagaria district. At the age of 14, Paswan married 13-year-old Raj Kumari Devi. The couple had two daughters, Usha and Asha. Soon after the wedding, Raj Kumari returned to their ancestral village, while Paswan became increasingly occupied with politics and could visit her only occasionally.
In 1977, after winning the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat, Paswan moved to Delhi. During this time, his wife Rajkumari also came to the capital with their two daughters. However, just three months later, Paswan sent her back to their ancestral village. She never returned to Delhi and went on to lead a quiet life, largely away from public attention. Their marriage officially ended in divorce in 1981. Despite the separation, daughters Usha and Asha maintained a close bond with their father while staying out of the public spotlight.
In 1983, Paswan married Reena Sharma, a Punjabi woman and former air hostess. Journalist and writer Pradeep Shrivastava, in his book, revealed that her real name was Avinash Kaur. Paswan had first met Reena through her father, Gurubachan Singh, with whom he became acquainted after his initial election victory. Following their marriage, Avinash Kaur adopted the name Reena Sharma.
Their relationship grew into a lifelong bond, and together they had two children: a son, Chirag Paswan, who after a short stint as a Bollywood actor, followed his father into politics, and a daughter, Nisha. For many years, Paswan kept his marriage to Reena private, reflecting his desire to shield his personal life from media attention. The timeline of his two marriages only came into wider public view when his marital status was questioned during the 2014 elections.
Even with two families, Ram Vilas Paswan maintained strong relationships with all his children. However, occasional tensions did arise. One such instance occurred after his death, when Asha and her husband were denied permission to enter the Patna airport to receive his body. In protest, they demonstrated in front of Sushil Kumar Modi’s car as he arrived to receive the late leader’s remains.
Another incident happened earlier this year, when Paswan’s first wife Raj Kumari Devi filed a complaint accusing Pashupati Kumar Paras, his wife, and Ramchandra Paswan’s wife of locking her up amid a family property dispute. During the conflict, she sought justice from Chirag Paswan.
Despite these tensions, Paswan’s son Chirag has carried forward his father’s political legacy by leading the Lok Janshakti Party—a party founded by Ram Vilas Paswan. While the daughters from both marriages have largely remained out of the limelight. After his father’s death, Chirag also visited his stepmother. According to Rajkumari Devi, he touched her feet and sought her blessings.
Born into a Dalit—Scheduled Caste—family, Ram Vilas Paswan rose from humble beginnings to become one of India’s most respected political leaders, dedicating his life to representing marginalized communities. Over a career spanning more than fifty years, he served multiple terms in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and held key ministerial portfolios, including labour, railways, communications, coal, chemicals, and steel. Known for his calm demeanor and commitment to social justice, he became a towering figure in Indian politics. [Rh/VP]
