Cummins out of Ashes opener in Perth, likely to miss full series: Report/

New Delhi, Oct 8: Australia captain Pat Cummins is expected to miss the Ashes opener in Perth with a possibility that he may miss the entire Test series against England as the scans revealed his back stress problem had not yet healed.

Cummins had been battling back soreness since featuring during Australia's tour of the Caribbean in July and recent scans confirmed a lumbar bone stress to the affected area.

According to Sydney Morning Herald report, Cummins is no chance for the opener in Perth, starting on November 21, and may even miss all five Tests, leaving Steve Smith as the likely stand-in skipper to face England.

The 32-year-old pacer Cummins had the update scan last week to clarify his progress ahead of the Test summer and was told that while the stress “hot spot” was healing, it has not yet cleared up enough for him to bowl, the report added.

The loss of Cummins with a back stress injury is a massive blow to Australia's chances of retaining the Ashes urn that Australia have held since 2018.