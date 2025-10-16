'The Only Time you Truly Fail…’: Kohli Shares Cryptic Message Ahead of Return in India colours

New Delhi, Oct 16: Ahead of his much-anticipated return to the Indian squad for the ODI series against Australia, batting maestro Virat Kohli posted a cryptic message on social media, stirring speculation surrounding his future in international cricket.

“The only time you truly fail is when you decide to give up,” wrote Kohli in an X post that has since gone viral with over 739K views within an hour.

India’s white-ball tour of Australia begins with the ODI opener on October 19 at Perth Stadium, followed by matches at Adelaide Oval and the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 23 and 25, respectively. A five-match T20I series will follow, starting October 29.

Kohli is returning to national setup for the first time after winning the Champions Trophy in March. He was the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

Having retired from both Tests and T20Is since June 2024, Kohli’s focus is now solely on ODIs for India and the Indian Premier League (IPL) commitments with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Kohli, who has 14,181 runs in 302 ODIs, last played competitive cricket when he struck a match-winning 43 in the IPL 2025 final, helping RCB finally lift their maiden trophy after beating Punjab Kings by six runs in the title clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.