Indian pugilists leave for Bahrain to compete at Asian Youth Games

New Delhi, Oct 21: The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has dispatched a 23-member Indian boxing contingent to Manama, Bahrain, for the 3rd Asian Youth Games 2025, scheduled from October 23 to 30. The team will represent India across 14 weight categories, seven each for boys and girls in the U-17 age group.

The boxing competition at the Asian Youth Games will take place at Exhibition World Bahrain Hall 9, featuring three-round bouts in a single-elimination format. Medal ceremonies are scheduled for October 30, followed by the Closing Ceremony on October 31.

The boxers, who recently completed a high-intensity training camp at NS NIS Patiala from September 23 to October 20, are now set to take on Asia’s best. The camp focused on enhancing technical, tactical, and physical conditioning under the expert supervision of Head Coaches Vinod Kumar (Boys U-17) and Jitender Raj Singh (Girls U-17), supported by a dedicated team of six coaches, two physiotherapists, and one doctor.

The squad was selected based on performances at the 6th U-17 Junior Boys & Girls National Boxing Championships 2025, where gold medallists secured direct selection into the team, while silver medallists were named as reserves.