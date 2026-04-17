When David Warner Left PSL Midway; Netizens Alleged Pressure from Mohammad Rizwan to Convert, Called Him “Part-Time Cricketer, Full-Time Maulana”

David Warner left the PSL after just four matches as captain of Karachi Kings, surprising fans.
Social media alleged pressure from Mohammad Rizwan, but no evidence supports these accusations.
Reports cite personal issues and a drink-driving case in Sydney as likely reasons for his return.
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is currently being held in Pakistan from March 26 to May 3, 2026. However, midway through the tournament, Australian cricketer David Warner returned to his home country. Warner, who is the captain of Karachi Kings, left the league after playing just four matches, leaving fans surprised and sparking widespread speculation.
His sudden exit has triggered several theories on social media. One viral claim alleged that fellow cricketer Mohammad Rizwan pressured Warner to convert to Islam, which supposedly led to his departure. “David Warner's decision to leave the pakistan super League PSL midway is being attributed to pressure from Mohammad Rizwan to convert to Islam.”
The post, shared on April 10, 2026, included an image of Warner and Rizwan and further claimed that he was being forced to pray and convert in exchange for being offered the position of head coach of the Pakistan team. "Reports claim that David Warner was being forced to pray and convert to Islam, in exchange for being offered the position of head Coach of the pakistan team".
While the tweet gained significant traction and led to a series of similar posts and videos, there is no concrete evidence to support these claims. The rumours also drew mixed reactions online. Some users mocked the situation, with comments like “Part time cricketer full time Maulana,” while others compared the controversy to a scripted drama. Another user even referred to the PSL as “Dharm parivartan Super League.”
There has been no official statement or confirmation regarding his trip, but he is expected to return soon. Reports also indicate that on April 5, 2026, he was arrested in Sydney in a drink-driving case while on a break from the PSL. According to New South Wales Police, he was found to have alcohol levels above the legal limit and was subsequently detained.
Some media reports have suggested that Warner may have been dealing with an injury, while others state that legal obligations related to the drink-driving charge required his presence in Australia.
Amid the ongoing social media claims, the episode has also revived discussions around past allegations within Pakistan cricket. Former cricketer Danish Kaneria had earlier claimed that he faced religious discrimination during his career, including alleged pressure from former captain Shahid Afridi to convert to Islam. He also stated that some teammates avoided eating with him because of his religion, and that such treatment affected his career.
As of now, there is no verified link between Warner’s exit and the claims circulating online, with some reasons pointing to personal matters and legal issues.
[VP]
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