The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is currently being held in Pakistan from March 26 to May 3, 2026. However, midway through the tournament, Australian cricketer David Warner returned to his home country. Warner, who is the captain of Karachi Kings, left the league after playing just four matches, leaving fans surprised and sparking widespread speculation.

His sudden exit has triggered several theories on social media. One viral claim alleged that fellow cricketer Mohammad Rizwan pressured Warner to convert to Islam, which supposedly led to his departure. “David Warner's decision to leave the pakistan super League PSL midway is being attributed to pressure from Mohammad Rizwan to convert to Islam.”