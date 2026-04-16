Religion Without Conscience Collapses Into Disaster

To me, nothing is more absurd than believing in the exclusivity of one religion as the sole truth in the universe while dismissing all others as inferior. Such shouts of absolutism have long been taking a heavy toll on humanity. In this twenty‑first century, those who claim that ‘my religion alone is the pathway to God’ must be reminded of one scientific fact. We now know how unimaginably vast this universe is. With today’s incredible advances in technology, astrophysicists have concluded that there could be millions of Earth-like planets in our galaxy, the Milky Way. And what about Andromeda, which is twice the size of the Milky Way? The most astounding thing is not just the Milky Way and Andromeda together, but the entire Local Group, comprising over 54 galaxies, which itself is nothing more than a “speck of dust” when compared to the observable universe. Can we seriously believe that the inhabitants of an infinite number of Earth‑like worlds across the cosmos are lining up to recite the same sermons and hymns that originated in ancient India, Judea, Mecca, or Nepal? The fanaticism of such a thought, and the supremacy of one religion, is not only comical but pathetically absurd, collapsing into insignificance before the inconceivable vastness of the Almighty.

An eminent journalist and my mentor, Patricia Mukhim, perhaps a little disillusioned, a few days ago posted on her Facebook wall: “We live on this planet for a limited period, yet we are filled with hate for fellow humans, hatred based on religious differences, ethnicities, and more. Did any of the religious leaders teach hatred? Is hatred a human construct that blinds people into believing theirs is the only true religion?” I must say these words hit the nail on the head.