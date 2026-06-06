Teen Chess Sensation R Praggnanandhaa Scripts History After Becoming First Indian to Win Norway Chess Title

R PRAGGNANANDHAA ADDED ANOTHER MILESTONE to India’s chess history. Indian Grandmaster, a 20-year old Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa created history by becoming the first ever Indian to win the Norway Chess tournament after a final-round victory against Germany's Vincent Keymer in Oslo on June 5, 2026 Friday. Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa entered the final round of the tournament in third place on 15 points and at last became the Norway Chess Champion.

R Praggnanandhaa converted his advantage against Vincet Keymer into a crucial and unforgettable victory, earning 3 points and moving to 18 points overall in the chess tournament. R Praggnanandhaa achieved a victory which eluded Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand and world champion D Gukesh, since the beginning of the tournament in 2013.

In the 2026 Norway tournament, R Praggnanandhaa appeared for the second time. His campaign also included defeating Magnus Carlsen twice in classical chess, considered as a rare achievement for any chess player. After winning the Norway Chess Tournament Title in 2026, R Praggnanandhaa said that throughout the tournament he drew inspiration from his mother.

He mentioned that “I was speaking to my mother on June 1, before Alireza’s game, and she was telling me, 'it’s a new month, you’ll play well!' It’s just one of those things that mum always says, and then these four games I won.

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Why is winning Norway Chess such a major achievement?

Norway Chess is considered as one of the strongest tournaments in the world. The 2026 edition of Norway Chess Tournament featured an elite field that included World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, world champion D Gukesh, Alireza Firouzja, Wesley So and Vincent Keymer. Winning a tournament of this level requires a lot of effort from the players such as consistency in performance against opponents. It is a milestone for the country as well as achievements for the player.

R Praggnanandhaa defeated Magnus Carlsen twice during the tournament. After defeating him, he became the only second player after India’s legendary Viswanathan Anand to achieve the victory in a single event. While Gukesh slipped out of the tournament title in the closing rounds, Praggnanandhaa converted the hope into a historic and memorable victory for India.

Norwegian Champion Magnus Carlsen said, "That’s pretty insane! That’s as clutch as it gets, and it just shows that it would have been possible for me as well with a similar finish, but yeah, that’s incredible. It shows you the volatility of the system and he is an incredible fighter” while reacting to the iconic win of the Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa.

What Does R Praggnanandhaa Victory Mean for Indian Chess?

Praggnanandhaa's victory represents another landmark moment in the history of Indian chess. Defeating a field featuring the several world champions, the world's top-ranked chess player as well as various elite Grandmasters is a milestone in his young career. Becoming the first Indian to win Norway Chess adds another chapter to India’s legacy in global chess.

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