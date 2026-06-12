Referees, Athletes, Fans: How the US Border Crackdowns are Tarnishing the World Cup

This was supposed to be the most spectacular FIFA men’s World Cup in history. There are more national teams (48), more host countries (three) and more matches (104) than ever before.

For 39 glorious days, billions of people around the world will be glued to their screens watching.

FIFA has estimated it could result in as much as US$30.5 billion (A$43 billion) in tourist revenue for the United States, Canada and Mexico – the three host countries.

Yet much of the pre-tournament gloss has been eroded by events that have taken place far from the playing fields.

FIFA, the US and human rights

This is the first World Cup where FIFA embedded human rights requirements into the bidding and hosting process.

The problem is, 78 of the tournament’s 104 matches are due to be played in the US, where – according to many critics, including Amnesty International – xenophobia and performative cruelty have been guiding immigration policy since Donald Trump returned to the White House.

Human Rights Watch reported that from January 2025 to March 2026, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 167,000 people around the 11 US cities that will be hosting matches.