FIFA World Cup 2026: Big Changes and Additions To Look Forward To

This Year’s World Cup Brings Us New Advancements

FIFA World Cup 2026 has found its way to improve the technological issues that have often generated a lot of controversy over the past years. The additions of new, groundbreaking artificial intelligence and sensor technologies.

Beginning with the official host ball, known as the “Trionda” Ball, which is the first ball with 4 panels, the official match ball contains a battery- yes, it’s rechargeable. The 500Hz motion sensor will help the officials to track speed, spin, and touch-points that would transmit the exact data to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to resolve the offside and out-of-bounds plays. We all remember the Japan and Spain match at the 2022 World Cup, when Mitoma’s pass caused a huge official confusion that later resulted in their favor. The Goal-line technology became more of a loophole in sports.

The major issue with the close offside flag calls will be resolved with the more enhanced semi-automated offside technology, which was designed to spot offsides in real-time, but only when a player is greater than 50 cm offside. But it becomes more precise now. There will be an audio alert passed through the official’s earpiece to make things quicker for them.

The players will be scanned for 3D avatars to improve the quality of the semi-automated offside replays to show the right decisions, and also the models for line of sight judgments by the VAR.

Stabilised ref body camera’: Lenovo has introduced this new upgrade to reduce the shaking caused by movement during refereeing, which will help broadcasters, coaches, and staff members review the players.

FIFA is introducing Football AI Pro to make data and analytics accessible to the entire team. Previously, FIFA sent every team a report of 50-60 pages after every game. The AI will allow the governing bodies to offer a more real-time experience so that the analysts can request the information they want. Nations can access before or after the games to level the playing field between the opponents; they won’t be allowed to do that during the games.

2026 unites the nations once again with the FIFA World Cup Tournament, with the USA, Canada, and Mexico hosting the games, making it the first time three nations have shared the hosting duties. This year will bring together 48 teams for the first time, with the Round of 32 knockout stage being new to the format. 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup takes place within a few days, where the nations have already announced their squads and are ready to represent their nation the biggest sporting stage.

[VP]