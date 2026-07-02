Belgium Snatches A Win Away From Senegal Late Into Stoppage Time

Senegal Dominate Early, But Missed Crucial Chances

For most of the contest, Senegal looked firmly in control. Habib Diarra and Ismaila Sarr put the West Africans 2-0 ahead, and their dominance was underlined by two efforts that came back off the woodwork before finally going in. Sarr twice had chances denied by the post, then seeing a header ricochet away, before Diarra reacted quickest to net the rebound and open the scoring in the 25th minute.

Belgium struggled to find rhythm in the first half, with an early attempt saved comfortably by Senegal's goalkeeper. At the break, the Belgian coach turned to Romelu Lukaku in place of a subdued Charles De Ketelaere, but the change didn't immediately halt the bleeding, Senegal doubled their advantage just after the hour when Sarr took matters in his own hands.

But this was not the end but a wake-up call for Belgium. The mega sub turned up when it mattered the most, Lukaku struck from the bench giving a mere glance of hope that looked to have settled the tie. Belgium took a deep breath and the fans were on their feet hoping for a miracle. Lukaku turned home a low cross to halve the deficit, and moments later Tielemans rose to head in a delivery from Leandro Trossard to draw the match level, a strike made more remarkable by the fact the pair had clashed angrily with one another earlier in the game, only to embrace in celebration as the comeback took shape.