India's First Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Could Be Sealed Before The Beginning of The Opening Ceremony

By Gopal Ram Tripathi

THE COMMONWEALTH GAMES officially get underway in Glasgow on July 23, 2026 but for India, the medal hunt starts hours before the traditional pomp and ceremony at the Hydro arena. Well ahead of the opening ceremony on the same day, the Indian contingent could already be on course for its first podium finish of the Games before the stage is even lit.

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Lawn Bowls Leads India's Charge on Day 1

India's 124-member contingent, competing in its 19th Commonwealth Games appearance, will open its campaign not with a flag-bearer's walk but with bowls rolling on the green. The men's singles and women's pairs group stages headline India's opening day, giving the country's bowlers a rare chance to get a march on the rest of the field while most other nations are still gearing up for the ceremonial curtain-raiser.

The timing is no accident of scheduling quirks alone, it reflects just how central lawn bowls has become to India's medal strategy at these Games. The sport delivered one of India's most cherished moments at the 2022 Birmingham edition, when the women's fours combination of Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Rupa Rani Tirkey stunned South Africa in the final to claim the country's first-ever Commonwealth Games medal in the discipline, a gold, no less. The men's fours quartet of Sunil Bahadur, Chandan Singh, Navneet Singh, and Dinesh Kumar added a silver in the same Games, rounding off India's best-ever showing in a sport that had gone almost unnoticed back home until then.

That history matters more than ever in Glasgow, where financial constraints forced organisers to trim the Games down to just 10 sports from the 19 that featured in Birmingham. Marquee Indian strengths such as wrestling, hockey, badminton, table tennis, and squash have all been dropped from the program, stripping away roughly half of the 61 medals India won in 2022. Against that backdrop, lawn bowls, one of the few disciplines to survive the cuts, has taken on outsized importance, and India's returning campaigners head into Glasgow as one of the favoured teams on the green.

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With India's core medal-winning sports absent from the reduced program, the road to the podium in Glasgow runs through a narrower set of disciplines and lawn bowls sits right at the top of that list. The defending combinations returning from Birmingham arrive in Scotland with title-winning pedigree and unfinished business, determined to add to a legacy that, until four years ago, barely existed for India in the sport.

Beyond lawn bowls, India's other realistic medal hopes in the trimmed-down Glasgow program rest on athletics, weightlifting, judo and boxing, sports where Indian athletes have shown steady improvement on the continental stage even as some marquee names have had underwhelming recent Olympic cycles. Judoka Tulika Maan, for instance, enters as one of India's strongest medal contenders after consistently testing Asia's best in her weight category, while the athletics and weightlifting squads carry hopes of building on India's growing depth in those disciplines.