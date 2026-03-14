Veteran Journalist T. N. Ninan Recalls When Indira Gandhi Removed India Today Magazine Copies on the 1983 Nellie Massacre Ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Delhi

Decades of newsroom experience filled the room at the India Today Conclave 2026.

The panel included India Today Editor-in-Chief Aroon Purie, Raj Chengappa, Prabhu Chawla, T. N. Ninan, Swapan Dasgupta, Shekhar Gupta, and Kaveree Bamzai. While discussing headlines and the ongoing issues that India is currently facing, the panel reminisced about lesser-known events that allegedly took place following the Nellie Massacre.

Former editor of Business Standard and The Economic Times, T. N. Ninan listed key issues. He said, “Oil prices are going up, gas is not available, restaurants are shutting down, and the stock market is down 10%. Where is this all leading?” Ninan further demanded answers to such questions and added, “How much further will the stock market fall?”

India Today anchor Rajdeep Sardesai countered, “The government will say you are spreading panic.”

Ninan instantly recalled an incident from the 1980s and described it as a time when journalists did not care about what politicians thought. He spoke about the March edition of India Today magazine titled “Assam: A State Ravaged.” The cover featured the image of dead bodies from the Nellie Massacre.

At the time, India Today covered the massacre in detail, which allegedly prompted attempts by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to conceal it from international visitors. India was hosting the 7th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in New Delhi. Ninan stated that copies of the magazine were removed from newsstands across the national capital.

The magazines were picked up in order to conceal the issue from international leaders visiting India. Ninan added, “The Prime Minister might attack the magazine, but the story still ran.” Following the Assam cover story, Gandhi criticised India Today and called the magazine “anti-national” at a session of the Indian National Congress in Kolkata.

See Also: Media Watch: “We Were Supposed to Submit Questions in Advance,” Says Senior Journalist Nidhi Razdan, Reflecting on Media Freedom During the UPA Era

What was the Nellie Massacre 1983?

On February 13, 1983, India witnessed one of its most brutal incidents of communal violence in Nellie, near the villages of Nagaon district in Assam. The massacre occurred during the Assam Movement, also known as the Anti-Foreigners Agitation in the state.