Mirabai Chanu Shines with Gold Medal in 48kg Weightlifting at Commonwealth Games 2026

MIRABAI CHANU reminded the world why she remains the undisputed player of Indian weightlifting. Mirabai Chanu won India’s first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 at Glasgow on Sunday July 26, 2026. On the day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2026, she clinched the yellow metal in the 48kg weightlifting at the Glasgow Games. This was Chanu's third straight gold medal at the Games.

The 31-year-old achieved a milestone after winning India's first gold medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games with a total lift of 190kg. She lifted a total of 190kg, with a best effort of 85kg in snatch and 105kg in clean and jerk. Chanu's victory came on the same day that Rishikanta Singh won a silver medal for the country in the Commonwealth Games 2026. She defeated the second-placed Ruth Nyong of Nigeria by a margin of 22kg.

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Three Gold Medals at Commonwealth Games 2026

Mirabai Chanu's win has now brought India three medals at the ongoing 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games. In 2018, she clinched the yellow metal at the Gold Coast Games in the 48kg category and then the top prize at the Birmingham Games in the 49kg category in the year 2022. This was India's first-ever gold medal at the Glasgow event after the contingent gave the nation a silver and a bronze medal.

Despite not eating and drinking for days to maintain weight, Mirabai Chanu shattered the Commonwealth and Commonwealth Games records in the snatch, while setting a new historic record. Tears rolled down as she stood on the top of the podium singing India’s national anthem. She was also sporting tri-coloured ribbons in her head.

After the historic win Mirabai Chanu said "I am very happy that I could bring the third Gold medal for my country. There were a lot of things running in my mind. There was a little bit of pressure. I wanted to perform very well for the Indian weightlifting team. I am extremely happy for my third gold medal at the games.

Mirabai Chanu’s Impressive Record at Commonwealth Games

Over the years, Mirabai Chanu has established herself as one of the most celebrated India's greatest weightlifters. Chanu’s journey at the Commonwealth Games commenced with a silver medal in the women's 48 kg weightlifting category at the 2014 Glasgow Games, confirming her arrival on the international stage.

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In the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, Mirabai Chanu played an excellent game to win the gold medal while setting new Games and Commonwealth records with a total lift of 196 kg. Since then she continued her dominance in every game. She lifted a combined total of 201 kg, breaking her own Games record and securing India's first gold medal of the competition.

Till now, across four Commonwealth Games, she has won one silver and three gold medals, making her one of most successful athletes in India's history of the event. In the Olympics, she has won a silver and in the Worlds Championships, she won one gold and two silver medals for the country.

Rishikanta Singh won Silver, Jhandu Kumar won Bronze

Rishikanta Singh won a silver medal in the Men's 60kg weightlifting at the Glasgow Games. He lifted a total of 264kg and came in second position to only Malaysia's Aniq Kasdan, who lifted 273kg. On the other hand, Jhandu Kumar won a bronze medal in the Men’s heavyweight in Para Powerlifting on July 24, 2026 at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

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