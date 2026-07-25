Indian Athletes Shines on Day One of Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow

Key Points:
India gets off with a strong start on Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.
Jhandu Kumar wins Bronze, Lovelina Borgohain is guaranteed a podium finish.
Mirabai Chanu will make her possible final appearance in the competition, Neeraj Chopra will compete in few days.
By Gopal Ram Tripathi
INDIA GOT OFF to a busy and exciting start at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, on July 24, 2026. Athletes from the country competed across six different sports, with the first chances to win medals coming in para powerlifting, artistic gymnastics, and para swimming. From lawn bowls to boxing, Indian competitors kept fans on their toes throughout the day. This time, the event does not include badminton, wrestling, or hockey, so India's medal chances are spread across a slightly different mix of sports than usual.
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India's lawn bowls pairs looked in fine form on the day. Putul Sonowal kept up his winning streak in the men's singles event, beating Cecil Alexander of the Falkland Islands in a close tie-break match. This was his second win in a row, and it puts him in a good position to reach the semi-finals, since only the top player from his group will move forward. In the women's pairs event, Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh also kept winning. They beat South Africa in straight sets, continuing their unbeaten run in the sectional stage.
India's boxing campaign kicked off too, with Jadumani Singh stepping into the ring against Scotland's Aaron Cullen in the men's 55kg category. There was also happy news from the boxing arena, as Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain became India's first confirmed medal winner of these Games. She received a bye straight into the women's 75kg semifinals, and under Commonwealth Games rules, every boxer who loses at the semifinal stage still takes home a bronze medal. That means Lovlina is guaranteed a podium finish even before playing her first bout of the tournament.
In the pool, swimmer Srihari Nataraj led India's charge, finishing fifth in his 50m backstroke heat and qualifying for the semifinals later in the day. Para swimmers also impressed, with Ravi Veera Venkata Budigina finishing third and Ali Imam eighth in the men's S13 100m freestyle heat, both of them booking their spots in the final.
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Para powerlifting brought India its first medal on the mat, with seven lifters competing across four events. Jhandu Kumar won bronze in the men's heavyweight category, giving the team an encouraging start. Other lifters, including Ashok Kumar Malik and Parmjeet Kumar, finished fourth and seventh in the men's lightweight category, showing India has good depth in the sport.
The gymnastics arena also saw Indian athletes in action, with Tapeshwarnath Das, Swathish KP, Tapan Mohanty, and Yogeshwar Singh competing in both team and individual rounds. Their performances were watched closely, as India hopes to build on this later in the competition.
Beyond the day's events, there are several big names and moments still to come. Neeraj Chopra, the two-time Olympic medallist, has arrived in Glasgow and will compete in the men's javelin throw, with the main athletics program starting a few days later. He will be hoping to add another Commonwealth Games medal to the gold he won at Gold Coast in 2018. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu is also one to watch, as this could be her final appearance at the Commonwealth Games. India's lawn bowls team will also draw attention, having won medals in this sport at the last two editions of the Games.
Day one in Glasgow gave Indian fans plenty to celebrate, with a first confirmed medal in boxing, a bronze in para powerlifting, and strong showings in swimming, lawn bowls, and gymnastics. With big names like Neeraj Chopra and Mirabai Chanu yet to take the field, and more sports still to come, India's campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 looks set to build on this promising start.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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