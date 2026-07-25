Indian Athletes Shines on Day One of Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow

India's boxing campaign kicked off too, with Jadumani Singh stepping into the ring against Scotland's Aaron Cullen in the men's 55kg category. There was also happy news from the boxing arena, as Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain became India's first confirmed medal winner of these Games. She received a bye straight into the women's 75kg semifinals, and under Commonwealth Games rules, every boxer who loses at the semifinal stage still takes home a bronze medal. That means Lovlina is guaranteed a podium finish even before playing her first bout of the tournament.

In the pool, swimmer Srihari Nataraj led India's charge, finishing fifth in his 50m backstroke heat and qualifying for the semifinals later in the day. Para swimmers also impressed, with Ravi Veera Venkata Budigina finishing third and Ali Imam eighth in the men's S13 100m freestyle heat, both of them booking their spots in the final.

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Para powerlifting brought India its first medal on the mat, with seven lifters competing across four events. Jhandu Kumar won bronze in the men's heavyweight category, giving the team an encouraging start. Other lifters, including Ashok Kumar Malik and Parmjeet Kumar, finished fourth and seventh in the men's lightweight category, showing India has good depth in the sport.

The gymnastics arena also saw Indian athletes in action, with Tapeshwarnath Das, Swathish KP, Tapan Mohanty, and Yogeshwar Singh competing in both team and individual rounds. Their performances were watched closely, as India hopes to build on this later in the competition.