India Women’s Team Refuses Asia Cup Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi; BCCI Reaffirms its Firm Stance

AFTER A DECISIVE VICTORY over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup finals, India’s Women’s Cricket Team refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi in Dubai on Sunday, September 13, 2026. The refusal is part of the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) stance on Pakistan and the strategic tensions between the two countries, alongside the unresolved issue over handing the men’s Asia Cup Trophy won in 2025 to the Indian team. This incident also comes within less than a year of the men’s cricket team refusing to accept the trophy from ACC president and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsun Naqvi at the same venue.

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With this victory, India’s women’s team has bagged the eighth Women’s Asia Cup title, achieving an unparalleled record in the tournament’s history. Apart from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have won the trophies only once. Bangladesh won the trophy in 2018, and Sri Lanka in 2024, respectively.

What Happened after the Game?

For the fans watching the game from both the stadium and the digital screen, it was evident that something was cooking in the background, as it took 40 minutes to start the post-match ceremony after the fall of Sri Lanka’s last wicket. Speculations were on the rise across social media platforms and game-streaming websites; would we witness the reiteration of the Men’s 2025 final?