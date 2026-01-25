ICC Warns of Sanctions to Pakistan’s Cricket Board, Following Recent Provocative Statements By Mohsin Naqvi - PCB’s Chairman, Ahead of the T-20 Cricket World Cup 2026

Mohsin Naqvi: Hybrid Mode For Bangladesh

The PCB, speaking in favour of Bangladesh, also said that Bangladesh is a full ICC member, and is a major stakeholder of the tournament. Keeping in mind the playing venues for India and Pakistan, where special provisions are granted, that both countries can not play in each other’s home turf, Naqvi mentioned that a similar provision should be extended to Bangladesh also. He requested a hybrid mode for Bangladesh, similar to Pakistan’s arrangement for the T-20 World Cup, where India and Pakistan will face off in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

ICC Replaces Bangladesh With Scotland

Bangladesh had refused to participate in the upcoming T-20 World Cup, citing the removal of Mustafizur Rahman from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). KKR decided to remove Mustafizur Rahman following directions from the Board of Cricket Council in India (BCCI) on January 3, 2026. Following Bangladesh’s refusal to play in India for the T-20 World Cup, and after intense negotiations held over a three week period in the ICC, the ICC officially replaced Bangladesh with Scotland.

Pakistan Announces Its Squad For T20 World Cup

Following the recent statements by Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB today, January 25, 2026, announced its full 15-member squad for the upcoming T-20 World Cup. In a press conference, Aaqib Javed, PCB Director High Performance, said that the board announced its squad ahead of the January 30, 2026 deadline. However, he also added, the final decision to participate in the T-20 World Cup will only be taken by the Pakistan’s government.

Mohsin Naqvi's Controversy In 2025 Asia Cup Final

Mohsin Naqvi has been condemned by the BCCI earlier also, during the 2025 Asia Cup final, for his stupid anecdotes. India had secured a win against Pakistan in the 2025 Asia Cup final, on September 28, 2025. India’s victory was not just another win, it was a moment charged with the weight of one of the most intense rivalries in world sport, where every match carries political, emotional, and historical significance.

However, the triumph was overshadowed by an unprecedented controversy during the post-match presentation, when Indian players refused to accept the trophy and medals from Mohsin Naqvi. The reason was because of the provocative statements Naqvi gave earlier on social media against India. The presentation ceremony was delayed, the trophy was not handed over on the podium, and Naqvi eventually walked away with the silverware. The India Cricket team however, received all its individual medals and celebrated with an imaginary trophy, symbolizing their win.

