ICC Warns of Sanctions to Pakistan’s Cricket Board, Following Recent Provocative Statements By Mohsin Naqvi - PCB’s Chairman, Ahead of the T-20 Cricket World Cup 2026

The ICC warned the Pakistan Cricket Board of sanctions, including suspension of bilateral series, exclusion from the Asia Cup, and refusal of NOCs for PSL players, following statements by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi supporting Bangladesh’s stance.
Mohsin Naqvi criticised the ICC for excluding Bangladesh from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, alleging unfair treatment and double standards. He also said Pakistan’s participation decision would be approved at the highest government level.
Bangladesh refused to participate in the T20 World Cup after Mustafizur Rahman was removed from Kolkata Knight Riders following BCCI directions. After three weeks of negotiations, the ICC officially replaced Bangladesh with Scotland.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) warned Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of several sanctions if it decides to follow similar paths by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). The warnings come amid recent statements of PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi supporting Bangladesh. Mohsin Naqvi, who is also a Pakistani politician, holding the federal Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control in Pakistan, is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).
ICC, the Global Governing body of Cricket, threatened Pakistan of suspending all bilateral series, exclusion from the Asia Cup and refusing to issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for international players in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the domestic cricket league of Pakistan.
Mohsin Naqvi had earlier issued statements criticising the ICC for excluding Bangladesh from the upcoming ICC T-20 (Twenty-Twenty) Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026. He said that ICC treated Bangladesh unfairly, and indulged in displaying double standards. He also mentioned that Pakistan’s decision to play in the tournament would be approved at the highest government level, after Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif returns from his foreign trip.
The PCB, speaking in favour of Bangladesh, also said that Bangladesh is a full ICC member, and is a major stakeholder of the tournament. Keeping in mind the playing venues for India and Pakistan, where special provisions are granted, that both countries can not play in each other’s home turf, Naqvi mentioned that a similar provision should be extended to Bangladesh also. He requested a hybrid mode for Bangladesh, similar to Pakistan’s arrangement for the T-20 World Cup, where India and Pakistan will face off in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Bangladesh had refused to participate in the upcoming T-20 World Cup, citing the removal of Mustafizur Rahman from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). KKR decided to remove Mustafizur Rahman following directions from the Board of Cricket Council in India (BCCI) on January 3, 2026. Following Bangladesh’s refusal to play in India for the T-20 World Cup, and after intense negotiations held over a three week period in the ICC, the ICC officially replaced Bangladesh with Scotland.
Following the recent statements by Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB today, January 25, 2026, announced its full 15-member squad for the upcoming T-20 World Cup. In a press conference, Aaqib Javed, PCB Director High Performance, said that the board announced its squad ahead of the January 30, 2026 deadline. However, he also added, the final decision to participate in the T-20 World Cup will only be taken by the Pakistan’s government.
Mohsin Naqvi has been condemned by the BCCI earlier also, during the 2025 Asia Cup final, for his stupid anecdotes. India had secured a win against Pakistan in the 2025 Asia Cup final, on September 28, 2025. India’s victory was not just another win, it was a moment charged with the weight of one of the most intense rivalries in world sport, where every match carries political, emotional, and historical significance.
However, the triumph was overshadowed by an unprecedented controversy during the post-match presentation, when Indian players refused to accept the trophy and medals from Mohsin Naqvi. The reason was because of the provocative statements Naqvi gave earlier on social media against India. The presentation ceremony was delayed, the trophy was not handed over on the podium, and Naqvi eventually walked away with the silverware. The India Cricket team however, received all its individual medals and celebrated with an imaginary trophy, symbolizing their win.
The episode sparked sharp criticism from the BCCI and triggered a diplomatic and administrative row within the ACC, with Naqvi’s actions widely viewed as a serious lapse that disgraced his position as both PCB chairman and ACC president, further intensifying tensions in one of world cricket’s most sensitive rivalries. As the T-20 World Cup is set to begin on February 7, 2026, it seems Naqvi hasn't still learnt lessons from his previous foolish anecdotes, unbecoming of the neutral role expected of the head of ACC.
Taken together, Pakistan’s conduct under Mohsin Naqvi once again exposes a troubling pattern of politicising cricket and undermining the authority of global governing bodies. Cricket, a global sport built on fairness and uniform governance, cannot be held hostage to political posturing and manufactured grievances. Pakistan’s repeated disruptions, from the Asia Cup embarrassment to the current T20 World Cup standoff, reflect an unwillingness to separate sport from state politics, a habit that continues to isolate it on the world stage rather than command respect within it.
