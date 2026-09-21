From Taking Up Judo After Being Harassed at 12 to Winning India's First MMA Medal: How Suchika Tariyal Scripted History at 2026 Asian Games

FOR MANY ATHLETES, the story of how they began their sporting journey is an inspiring one. Their interest in sports was probably cultivated in their formative years, a talent they kept nurturing as years passed by. But for Indian athlete Suchika Tariyal, her sporting journey began with a rather unpleasant experience — harassment. The 36-year-old athlete has recently scripted history by winning India’s first medal in mixed martial arts (MMA) at the 2026 Asian Games held in Nagoya, Japan.

On Monday, September 21, 2026, Suchika Tariyal made history for Indian MMA by winning a bronze medal in the women’s traditional -60kg semifinals at the 2026 Asian Games. After a high-stakes game against her opponent, Singapore’s Hui Hoon Teo, Suchika settled for a bronze medal after Teo was awarded the semifinal on the basis of her lesser weight. Nevertheless, Suchika has earned India its maiden Asiana Games medal in MMA, clinching a new sporting achievement.

When Suchika was eve-teased at the young age of 12, instead of getting scared she decided to take up Judo as a sport. Over the years, she represented India in many international sporting events and added medals after medals to her collection. Her recent performance at the Asian Games is one of her many achievements, marking a proud moment for India.

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Who is Asian Games MMA Medalist Suchika Tariyal?

Suchika Tariyal hails from Rohtak, Haryana. Following an incident of eve-teasing, she began practising Judo for self-defense. Eventually, her interest in the sport grew and she began training at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and at the Dada Dev Mandir Center in Delhi, before moving onto the Sports Authority of India (SAI) facility in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Her decision to professionally pursue sports was not popular with her family, who were skeptical about sending their daughter alone to participate in sporting events.