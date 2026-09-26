Architect Behind Ending India’s Asian Games Weightlifting Trophy Drought: Mirabai Chanu’s Asian Silver, Her Life and Journey

On Wednesday, September 23, 2026, Mirabai won the silver medal in the women’s 49 kg weightlifting event at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. Aged 32, Mirabai lifted a total of 198 kg, which included 87 kg in the snatch format and 111 kg in the clean and jerk, finishing second to North Korea’s Ri Song-gum. In third place was Indonesia’s Wijayana Luluk Diani Tri, who won the bronze medal, lifting a total weight of 191 kg.

From Manipur to the Global Stage

In 2014, Mirabai made her Commonwealth Games debut, at Glasgow, winning a silver medal in the 48 kg category. This was followed by a gold medal in the 2017 World Championships at California’s Anaheim, USA, in the 48 kg category. This brought her to a major global attention, and it was particularly her zeal to learn and improve which caught everyone’s eye.

Sports enthusiasts were again impressed during the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Australia’s Gold Coast, where Mirabai went on to win the Gold Medal in the 48 kg category. What followed was a series of victories at different championships, of which the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Silver was a major milestone. Shifting to the 49 kg category, she successfully transitioned herself into a new category, and was able to leave a deep footprint.