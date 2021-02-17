Thursday, February 18, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Indian History & Culture Street Art Gains A New Life In India
Indian History & CultureLead Story

Street Art Gains A New Life In India

Anpu Varkey, a New Delhi-based painter and street artist, and German artist Hendrik Beikirch are on a quest to popularise and discover street art across the nation in all its glory

0
art
Anpu Varkey tries to discover the street art across India. Pixabay

She comes to the street with an unburdened mind. You can expect her to paint an asteroid, a doormat, or anything she fancies. There is no space for constraint in her art. Aspects of life, death, and decay can take shape on the wall. In fact, what really excites Anpu Varkey, a New Delhi-based painter and street artist is imagining possibilities.

“Also the generosity of the people who come by and share a story with me, offer me tea, listening to the local gossip, hanging around people who feel they know more about art, secretly wishing they were artists too adds to its allure. This is still a largely undiscovered platform,” says the young artist who is part of KNMA’s ‘Art Meets Street’.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Varkey, who along with German artist Hendrik Beikirch created the larger-than-life mural art of Mahatma Gandhi at the Delhi Police headquarters feels that for a private person like her, working in a public space is nothing short of performative.

Adding that engaging with people of different backgrounds and ages has been a good learning for someone who was cooped up in a studio, she says, “I have stopped telling people what I think for I am more curious about what they think or feel about work. Being on the streets has helped me overcome myself, or the way in which I had trained myself to be. I was an introverted studio painter who felt that she did not have the skills or patience to evolve.”

Admitting that street art is not really a movement in India, she feels that it is mostly about corporate-funded murals with a social responsibility angle.

“It’s nice to have murals on any walls, be it in small or big towns, but big walls mean money and corporate funding. Also, the real movement will start from smaller walls that have no large funding or any incentive. Sadly most street art is just some homogenized design, fleetingly soothing.”

art
Graffiti art is a new hidden gem in India. Pixabay

Recalling that street art happened to her “very serendipitously”, it was while living in Bremen that she encountered graffiti writers and started making her first stencils and learning to watch the streets. “When I moved back to Delhi, Aastha, a friend organized the first street art festival in Delhi called Extension Khirkee, and that’s where I painted my first giant mural, nearly a decade ago.”

“That’s also the first time I climbed a shaky 25-foot bamboo ladder and I didn’t feel scared or unnerved. It was like I was always meant to be outside and hanging from somewhere. That reminded me of my childhood years. It’s that elevated singular exalted feeling, that’s how it’s been for me, to come back to what was most important. To be a child again on the streets.”

Varkey, who has also created silent comics including ‘Jaba’ and ‘Summer’s Children’ says that she wanted to make them timeless, thus the absence of text. “Something you can read in 2100…Silent comics also breach a language barrier, the book becomes accessible to more people, irrespective of where they are from. Just like silent movies, it allows interpretation of a story with one’s own understanding of culture and history. The effort is to make everyone participate in the story through a unique experience, which is unguided and immersive. The focus is also on the visuals, where you want the viewer to spend more time looking at a page and interpreting it.”

ALSO READ:  Indian Dilemma About The Cryptocurrency

The artist who mainly does her own work and seldom picks up commercial ones feels that her studio practice has undergone much change over the years. Concentrating on making different kinds of graphic books and sometimes animations too, the artist says that she likes to keep her street work different.

“I tend to get bored if I were to repeat myself with the same design in the studio. On the streets the works are momentary and usually, it finishes within a week. In the studio, I have done projects that have gone on for years. Working my way through a small paper definitely needs a different skill set. The overlap is rare, but I started making and publishing comics after working on the streets. The DIY philosophy appeals to me.” (IANS)

Previous articleIndian Dilemma About The Cryptocurrency
Next articleMicrosoft Asks For Search Engines To Pay For News

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Microsoft Asks For Search Engines To Pay For News

NewsGram Desk - 0
Microsoft on Thursday lobbied for other countries to follow Australia's lead in calling for news outlets to be paid for stories published online, a...
Read more
finance

Indian Dilemma About The Cryptocurrency

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian government is planning to ban all operations of cryptocurrencies in the country, except for a state-backed digital currency. The ban will be...
Read more
Business

Report: Indian Gaming Industry Sees Strong Hiring Gains

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian gaming industry is witnessing a spike in hiring activity and in January, both gaming sector job postings and searches were up 13...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Microsoft Asks For Search Engines To Pay For News

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Microsoft on Thursday lobbied for other countries to follow Australia's lead in calling for news outlets to be paid for stories published online, a...
Read more

Street Art Gains A New Life In India

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
She comes to the street with an unburdened mind. You can expect her to paint an asteroid, a doormat, or anything she fancies. There...
Read more

Indian Dilemma About The Cryptocurrency

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian government is planning to ban all operations of cryptocurrencies in the country, except for a state-backed digital currency. The ban will be...
Read more

Report: Indian Gaming Industry Sees Strong Hiring Gains

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian gaming industry is witnessing a spike in hiring activity and in January, both gaming sector job postings and searches were up 13...
Read more

IBM Announced To Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 2030

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Tech giant IBM has announced that it will achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, by prioritizing actual reductions in its emissions, energy efficiency...
Read more

“Theatres Will Survive as We Need Collective Experience”, Says Filmmaker Nitya Mehra

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Filmmaker Nitya Mehra made her debut with the 2016 Bollywood feature film Baar Baar Dekho. The film starring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra was...
Read more

Achint Kaur Opens up on Making Negative Characters Human and Real

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Achint Kaur has opened up on her preparation for a negative character in the second season of the web-show Jamai 2.0. Please Follow NewsGram...
Read more

Study: Pregnant Women Appeared To Be At A Higher Risk Of Covid-19 Infection

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Pregnant women appeared to be at a higher risk of catching Covid-19 infection, as per a new study conducted in the US. The study,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

iphone tips on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
AdultFrienedFinder login on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Tania Gonzalez on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
internet on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
solar company malaysia on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Couple Counselling on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Jamey Riemer on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
brujos que te ayuden gratis on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Custom Hot Tub Cover on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
casas en venta que acepten credito infonavit en Tijuana on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada