Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Study: 3 In 4 Indian IT Executives Confess To Being Victims Of Ransomware

The key vulnerabilities in the Microsoft business email servers have left cybersecurity experts flummoxed

The importance of SaaS backup for Office 365 was cited by nearly 88 percent of IT decision-makers. Pixabay

More than three in four (74 percent of IT decision-makers in India who were surveyed said their organization has experienced a ransomware attack, a new report revealed on Tuesday.

According to cloud-enabled security solutions provider Barracuda Networks, while 84 percent of organizations are still relying solely on capabilities built-in Office 365 to backup and recover Office 365 data, 89 percent are concerned about ransomware locking their Office 365 data.

The research surveyed global IT decision-makers of which 213 were from India about Microsoft Office 365 and a variety of related topics.

Microsoft has reiterated its message that patching a system does not always mean the hacker is no longer able to access it. Pixabay

“Amid the dramatically rapid shift to the remote working set up and increasing dependence on SharePoint, OneDrive, and Teams over the past year, protecting Office 365 data has turned out to be all the more crucial requirement than ever before — and more challenging,” said Murali Urs, the Country Manager of Barracuda Networks (India).

Therefore, organizations are now looking for comprehensive, easy-to-use backup solutions that are fast to get up, running and include capabilities like granular retention that aren’t included in Microsoft’s native functionality, he added.

Facing multiple hacking attempts on its business email servers worldwide, Microsoft has reiterated the warning that patching a system does not necessarily remove the access of the attacker.

The key vulnerabilities in the Microsoft business email servers have left cybersecurity experts flummoxed as this free-for-all attack opportunity is now being exploited by vast numbers of criminal gangs and state-backed threat actors.

According to the new report, 92 percent of IT decision-makers agreed that granular restore of Microsoft Exchange, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Teams is important to them.

“While 90 percent want to be able to recover mailboxes to another location or user, 94 percent of respondents were concerned about compliance with data privacy requirements,” the report mentioned.

Nearly 88 percent of the IT decision-makers said that SaaS backup for Office 365 (no hardware or software to maintain) is important to them. (IANS/KB)

