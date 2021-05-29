Saturday, May 29, 2021
Study: 56% Of Indian Families Report Digestive Health Problems
Life Style Health & Fitness

Study: 56% Of Indian Families Report Digestive Health Problems

The study found that more than 50 percent of Indian families report suffering from 2-3 digestive health issues

The value-added atta variant's survey results revealed consumers' lifestyles and eating habits. Pixabay

‘A Survey on Digestive Health’ of Indian families’, ahead of World Digestive Health Day today, May 29, 2021, commissioned by ITC’s Aashirvaad Atta with Multigrains, on Momspresso, one of India’s leading platform for mums, revealed that 56 percent of Indian families have reported Digestive Health issues.

The study was conducted amongst 538 mothers, aged 25-45 years across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai. This sample constituted working mothers, including businesswomen, entrepreneurs, those employed, and home-makers alike.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what's happening around the world.

The value-added atta variant’s survey results revealed consumers’ lifestyles and eating habits. The findings suggest that 77 percent of Indian mothers consider digestive health to be extremely important, while 56 percent of mothers think their families suffer from digestive health issues. The study found that more than 50 percent of Indian families report suffering from 2-3 digestive health issues. Gas, acidity, and indigestion were found to be amongst the top 3 issues as more than 50 percent of respondents reported suffering from atleast one of these three.

Factors that contribute to gut health include lifestyle and dietary choices. Pixabay

More than 50 percent think that digestive health has an impact on weight management, energy levels, and the experience leads to abnormal bowel movement amongst others. Forty percent consider their family and their own gut health as ‘Poor’ while husband followed by in-laws/parents and self as most affected, respectively. Factors that contribute to gut health include lifestyle and dietary choices. Irregular sleep cycle, consumption of spicy, oily, or fried food, low water intake, and 1.5 times/week is the average frequency of physical exercise amongst others were reported as common lifestyle patterns. More than 70 percent highlighted that they resorted to home remedies and improving daily eating habits as a measure to tackle digestive health issues.

ALSO READ: Indigestion Drug Could Treat Mild COVID-19 Infection: Researchers

Enriching one’s diet with fiber-rich food such as wheat-based products, cereals, fruits, leafy vegetables, etc. can aid digestion and it can also relieve bowel issues, provide energy and promote a sense of satiety, thereby enabling weight management.

Speaking about this initiative, Ganesh Kumar Sundararaman, SBU Chief Executive — Staples, Snacks and Meals, Foods Division, ITC Ltd. said, “Digestive health issues can impact one’s quality of life. But they can be managed by introducing changes in eating habits. The World Digestive Health Day is an appropriate occasion to create awareness about the importance of digestive health. Our endeavor has been to support consumers with products such as Aashirvaad Atta with Multigrains that has a wholesome mix of six different grains — wheat, soya, channa, oat, maize, and psyllium husk which makes it a source of high fiber. Including Consuming this atta as part of the daily diet could be one of the convenient ways to add to one’s daily fiber intake. Inclusion of other foods that are high in fiber, along with an active regimen, can support a healthy lifestyle.” (IANS/JC)

( Digestive Problems, digestive health India, Survey on Digestive Health, World Digestive Health Day)

