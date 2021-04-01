Thursday, April 1, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Study: COVID Variants Recognized By T Cells In Survivors
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Study: COVID Variants Recognized By T Cells In Survivors

CD8+ T cells prevent infection by identifying sections of the virus protein on infected cells' surfaces and destroying them

0
T Cells
This is a representation of what the Covid-19 virus would look like under a powerful microscope. Wikimedia Commons

As variants of SARS-CoV-2 provoke concern that they might elude protective immune responses generated by prior infection or vaccination, a new study has found a key player in the immune response remained mostly unaffected.

The researchers from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) found that one key player in the immune response to SARS-CoV-2 — the CD8+ T cell — remained active against the virus.

To investigate this possibility, the research team analyzed blood cell samples from 30 people who had contracted and recovered from Covid-19 prior to the emergence of virus variants.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

The investigators asked whether CD8+ T cells in the blood of recovered Covid-19 patients, infected with the initial virus, could still recognize three SARS-CoV-2 variants — B.1.1.7, which was first detected in the UK; B.1.351, originally found in South Africa; and B.1.1.248, first seen in Brazil.

T Cells
The CD8+ T cell remained active against the virus. Pixabay

The researchers said that each variant has mutations throughout the virus, and, in particular, in the region of the virus’ spike protein that it uses to attach to and enter cells.

Mutations in this spike protein region could make it less recognizable to T cells and neutralize antibodies, which are made by the immune system’s B cells following infection or vaccination, the researchers said.

Although details about the exact levels and composition of antibody and T-cell responses needed to achieve immunity to SARS-CoV-2 are still unknown, the researchers assume that strong and broad responses from both antibodies and T cells are required to mount an effective immune response.

CD8+ T cells limit infection by recognizing parts of the virus protein presented on the surface of infected cells and killing those cells.

ALSO READ: Seizures Induced By COVID Related To Higher Death Risk

In their study of recovered Covid-19 patients, the researchers determined that SARS-CoV-2-specific CD8+ T-cell responses remained largely intact and could recognize virtually all mutations in the variants studied.

While larger studies are needed, the researchers note that their findings suggest that the T cell response in convalescent individuals, and most likely in vaccinees, are largely not affected by the mutations found in these three variants, and should offer protection against emerging variants. (IANS/KB)

Previous articleHow CCJs Affect Your Ability To Get Car Finance (ChooseMyCar)
Next articleResearch: Already Obscure Ancient Crater Lake Discovered On Mars

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Commuters Can Now Use Amazon Pay To Recharge Delhi Metro Cards

NewsGram Desk - 0
Amazon Pay on Wednesday announced the launch of Delhi Metro Smart Card recharge on Amazon.in. Customers using the Delhi Metro can recharge their cards in...
Read more
Lead Story

Research: Already Obscure Ancient Crater Lake Discovered On Mars

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have discovered a previously unknown type of ancient crater lake on Mars that could reveal clues about the planet's early climate. In a study...
Read more
Lead Story

How CCJs Affect Your Ability To Get Car Finance (ChooseMyCar)

NewsGram Desk - 0
If someone, be it a private individual or a company, feels you have debts that they require repayment for, they can apply for a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,527FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Commuters Can Now Use Amazon Pay To Recharge Delhi Metro Cards

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Amazon Pay on Wednesday announced the launch of Delhi Metro Smart Card recharge on Amazon.in. Customers using the Delhi Metro can recharge their cards in...
Read more

Research: Already Obscure Ancient Crater Lake Discovered On Mars

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have discovered a previously unknown type of ancient crater lake on Mars that could reveal clues about the planet's early climate. In a study...
Read more

Study: COVID Variants Recognized By T Cells In Survivors

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As variants of SARS-CoV-2 provoke concern that they might elude protective immune responses generated by prior infection or vaccination, a new study has found...
Read more

How CCJs Affect Your Ability To Get Car Finance (ChooseMyCar)

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
If someone, be it a private individual or a company, feels you have debts that they require repayment for, they can apply for a...
Read more

Reasons To Get Your Credit Reports

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Never Seen It or Haven't Seen Your Credit Report in Years? If you have never seen a copy of your credit report, you definitely should...
Read more

Online casino trends 2021

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
In the last ten years, we’ve seen a gradual shift away from land-based casino gaming to online equivalents. During 2020, online casino use rose...
Read more

Stress, Boredom Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Increased Cigarette Smoking Habits in Public

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The US-based survey has revealed that stress, increased free time, and feelings of boredom may have contributed to an increase in the number of...
Read more

New Device To “Inactive” Coronavirus

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Chinese researchers have developed a set of equipment that could inactivate coronavirus with electron beam irradiation. The technology has passed an expert panel review and...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

situs judi on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
judi slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
온라인 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Pen Battery on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lauri Jasprizza on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
솔레어카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더나인카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
hospedagem de sites 30 dias gratis on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
엠 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 게임 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,527FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada