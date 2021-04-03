Saturday, April 3, 2021
Study Finds Why Some Cancer Drugs May Not Be Effective

In the study, researchers reported the extensive presence of mouse viruses in patient-derived xenografts

Using a data-driven approach, the researchers analyzed 184 data sets generated from sequencing PDX samples. Pixabay

Researchers have found a possible explanation for why many cancer drugs that kill tumor cells in mouse models won’t work in human trials. In the study, published in the journal Nature Communications, researchers reported the extensive presence of mouse viruses in patient-derived xenografts (PDX).

PDX models are developed by implanting human tumor tissues in immune-deficient mice and are commonly used to help test and develop cancer drugs.

“What we found is that when you put a human tumor in a mouse, that tumor is not the same as the tumor that was in the cancer patient,” said researcher W. Jim Zheng from the University of Texas.”The majority of tumors we tested were compromised by mouse viruses,” Zheng added.

Cancer drugs that kill tumor cells in mouse models won’t work in human trials. Pixabay

Using a data-driven approach, the researchers analyzed 184 data sets generated from sequencing PDX samples. Of the 184 samples, 170 showed the presence of mouse viruses. The infection is associated with significant changes in tumors, and the researcher said that could affect PDX as a drug testing model for humans.

ALSO READ: Everything on Cancer Care Amid COVID-19 With Cancer Expert Dr. Abhishek Shankar

“When scientists are looking for a way to kill a tumor using the PDX model, they assume the tumor in the mouse is the same as cancer patients, but they are not,” Zheng said.

“It makes the results of a cancer drug look promising when you think the medication kills the tumor — but in reality, it will not work in human trials, as the medication kills the virus-compromised tumor in mice,” Zheng added. (IANS/JC)

