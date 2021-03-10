Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Study: Hidden Dust In Indian Homes Is Affecting People's Health
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Study: Hidden Dust In Indian Homes Is Affecting People’s Health

Indoor air has pollutants from the outdoors (reflecting the outdoor air), but in addition has allergens which are unique to the indoor environment

0
dust
Indoor air has pollutants from the outdoors. Pixabay

Hidden dust in Indian homes is affecting people’s health as the count of microscopic contaminants like dust mites, dust mite feces, bacteria, mold, small insects, particles and other allergens has been recorded at high levels from some houses in major cities, a new study revealed on Wednesday.

For example,0Noida homes have the highest bacterial count while Delhi houses face cockroach allergens the most. Gurugram homes suffer from spores while Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad reported the highest cockroach allergens. The latest research by consumer technology company Dyson in association with FICCI Research and Analysis Centre (FRAC) studied 11 contaminants of dust present in Indian households.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Nearly 25 grams of dust was collected from each of the four common areas of a household — sofa, carpet, mattress, and car interiors — places that cannot be cleaned using traditional methods. “Bengaluru has more amount of cockroach allergens as well as high percentages for particle size between 2-20 micrometers (µm) as compared to Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad. The dust sample was collected from 44 surfaces in 14 households of Bengaluru,” the findings showed.

Dust samples were collected from 165 surfaces in Delhi which showed that it has high percentages for particle size in sizes ranging from 2-5 µm, 5-20 µm as well as more than 20 µm, as compared to Mumbai and Hyderabad.

“Delhi also has more amount of cockroach allergens than Mumbai and Hyderabad. In addition, one can also find bacteria, fungi, dust mites, cat and dog allergens in houses of the city,” the report noted. On the other hand, Mumbai has a high percentage for the particle size of 1-2 µm as compared to Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. According to Dr. Lancelot Mark Pinto, consultant pulmonologist, PD Hinduja Hospital & MRC, we are not safe from allergens inside the household.

dust
Only a few are aware of what makes up the dust in their homes. Pixabay

“Indoor air has pollutants from the outdoors (reflecting the outdoor air), but in addition has allergens which are unique to the indoor environment such as house dust mites, cockroach allergens, pet dander, fungal spores, all of which tend to be present in high densities indoors, owing to the limited ventilation that modern-day homes offer,” Pinto said.

A recent Dyson global dust study involving 10,754 respondents from 10 countries, found that few are aware of what makes up the dust in their homes. The research revealed that while three in five (59 percent) of people around the world are cleaning more frequently since the outbreak of Covid-19, many remain uncertain about the potential link between household dust and viruses and their impact on our health.

ALSO READ: Dyson Launched An AI-Driven ‘V11 Absolute Pro’ Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner

Another ‘Indian Household Hidden Dust Study 2018′ had revealed that cockroach allergens were commonly found inside traditionally cleaned Indian homes. The company said it focuses its efforts on developing vacuums that pick-up dust from various surfaces, have cyclones that are incredibly efficient, and advanced filters and seals that prevent dirty air from being expelled back onto the surface.

It said that the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro cord-free vacuum cleaner is engineered to reach all surfaces and deep clean even the hidden dust across surfaces like mattress, sofa, carpet, cars in addition to hard floors. “The vacuum’s fully-sealed filtration system captures 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns expelling cleaner air,” it added. (IANS/SP)

Previous articlePerson’s Ability To Detect Visual Cues May Predict Severity Of Motion Sickness
Next articleIndigenous Varieties of Rice Being Promoted Through Various Programmes: Central Government

RELATED ARTICLES

Indian festivals

Maha Shivratri 2021: 4 Powerful Shiva Mantras To Chant That Have a Profound Meaning

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Adiyogi, Lord Shiva holds a lot of prominence in the Hindu Religion. He has been assigned the work of the "Destroyer" of the...
Read more
Business

Top 10 Legit Ways To Take An Off From Work

NewsGram Desk - 0
We all know that it is not an easy thing to take an off from work. You either have to be extremely sick, or...
Read more
Business

58 Percent Of The Companies Are Keen On Increasing Their Apprenticeship Hiring

NewsGram Desk - 0
More than 58 percent of the companies are keen on increasing their apprenticeship hiring, indicating positive momentum in the apprenticeship eco-system in the country,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Maha Shivratri 2021: 4 Powerful Shiva Mantras To Chant That Have a Profound Meaning

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
The Adiyogi, Lord Shiva holds a lot of prominence in the Hindu Religion. He has been assigned the work of the "Destroyer" of the...
Read more

Top 10 Legit Ways To Take An Off From Work

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
We all know that it is not an easy thing to take an off from work. You either have to be extremely sick, or...
Read more

58 Percent Of The Companies Are Keen On Increasing Their Apprenticeship Hiring

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
More than 58 percent of the companies are keen on increasing their apprenticeship hiring, indicating positive momentum in the apprenticeship eco-system in the country,...
Read more

84 Percent Of Indian Consumers Prefer Firms That Protect Personal Data

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
About 84 percent of Indian consumers would pay more to do business with an organization that is committed to protecting their data privacy, surpassing...
Read more

Report: Concerning Increase In Levels Of BP, Cholesterol, And Diabetes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
While alcohol intake and thyroid issues among Indians seem to have reduced over the past year, a new health report has detailed a concerning...
Read more

Report Identified A Self Love Crisis For Women Around The World

India NewsGram Desk - 0
A global report has identified a 'self-love crisis' for women around the world, with one in two women feeling more self-doubt than self-love and...
Read more

Study: Young Men Prefer Playing Video Games Over Casual Sex

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
If you think young men prioritize sex the most over other pleasurable pastimes then you might be wrong as new research has shown that...
Read more

Energy Deficiency in Brain Cells Major Cause For Parkinson’s Disease: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has found energy deficiency in certain cells in the human brain to...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Szkło Tematy on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years
우리 카지노 더나인 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ผิวแห้ง on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lester Spivakovsky on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
transformador trifásico 380v para 220v 15kva on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lenard McMahan on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Mitzi McKeon on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
apartamento Rua José Bonifácio Méier on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada