Friday, April 16, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Study: People Who Have Recovered From Covid-19 Require Only One Vaccine Dose
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Study: People Who Have Recovered From Covid-19 Require Only One Vaccine Dose

People who have recovered from Covid-19 require only one vaccine dose. A second jab is important for those who have not had Covid-19 to reach strong immunity

0
ONE VACCINE DOSE
The mRNA vaccines induced antibodies. Pixabay

People who have recovered from Covid-19 require only one vaccine dose. A second jab is important for those who have not had Covid-19 to reach strong immunity, suggests a study. The study, led by researchers from the University of Pennsylvania in the US, found that Covid survivors had a robust antibody response after the first mRNA vaccine dose, but the little immune benefit was seen after the second dose.

On the other hand, those who did not have Covid-19 — called Covid naive — did not have a full immune response until after receiving their second vaccine dose, reinforcing the importance of completing the two recommended doses for achieving strong levels of immunity. Two doses are optimal to induce strong antibody and B cell responses in patients who are immunologically naive for SARS-CoV-2, and antibodies induced by the vaccination could protect against the more infectious and deadly South African variant, said the researchers.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

The findings, published in the journal Science Immunology, provide more insight on the underlying immunobiology of mRNA vaccines, which could help shape future vaccine strategies. “These results are encouraging for both short- and long-term vaccine efficacy, and this adds to our understanding of the mRNA vaccine immune response through the analysis of memory B cells,” said E John Wherry, director of the Penn Institute of Immunology.

ONE VACCINE DOSE
A second jab is important for those who have not had Covid-19. Pixabay

The human immune response to vaccines and infections results in two major outcomes — the production of antibodies that provide rapid immunity and the creation of memory B cells, which assist in long-term immunity.

ALSO READ: New Covid19 Strains And Precautions To Be Taken

For the study, the team included 44 healthy individuals who received either the BioNTech/Pfizer or Moderna mRNA Covid-19 vaccine. Of this cohort, 11 had a prior Covid-19 infection. Blood samples were collected for deep immune analyses four times prior to and after vaccine doses.

They confirmed that the mRNA vaccines induced antibodies that could neutralize the D614C and B1351 variants. These responses peaked one week after the second vaccine dose in naive patients but peaked two weeks after the first dose in recovered patients, with similar patterns in B cell responses for both groups. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleBeing a Content Creator Does Not Gurantee You Film Roles: Shibani Bedi
Next articleIndian Women Entrepreneurs Likely To Witness 90 Percent Growth

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Is Modi Era The End Of Congress?

NewsGram Desk - 0
A timely and comprehensive political critique of India's 'grand old party, the Indian National Congress, author Amit Bagaria's new book "Congress-Mukt Bharat: Is the...
Read more
Entertainment

Would Lack of Fresh TV Content Spell Drop in Ad-Revenue Amid COVID-19 Crisis?

NewsGram Desk - 0
The decision of the Maharashtra government to stop all shooting impacts TV shows acutely, as compared to films or OTT series. The world of...
Read more
Business

Indian Women Entrepreneurs Likely To Witness 90 Percent Growth

NewsGram Desk - 0
Businesses owned by women entrepreneurs in India are likely to witness a 90 percent growth in the coming five years, compared to the US...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,517FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Is Modi Era The End Of Congress?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A timely and comprehensive political critique of India's 'grand old party, the Indian National Congress, author Amit Bagaria's new book "Congress-Mukt Bharat: Is the...
Read more

Would Lack of Fresh TV Content Spell Drop in Ad-Revenue Amid COVID-19 Crisis?

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The decision of the Maharashtra government to stop all shooting impacts TV shows acutely, as compared to films or OTT series. The world of...
Read more

Indian Women Entrepreneurs Likely To Witness 90 Percent Growth

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Businesses owned by women entrepreneurs in India are likely to witness a 90 percent growth in the coming five years, compared to the US...
Read more

Study: People Who Have Recovered From Covid-19 Require Only One Vaccine Dose

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who have recovered from Covid-19 require only one vaccine dose. A second jab is important for those who have not had Covid-19 to...
Read more

Being a Content Creator Does Not Gurantee You Film Roles: Shibani Bedi

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Shibani Bedi, who is known widely as Instagram's Prabha Didi, was recently seen in the feature film "Flight". The online sensation, who is trying...
Read more

What Is India Reading, Amidst The Second Wave Of The Pandemic?

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Over the last year, the pandemic has led people to spend most of their time indoors as they maintain social distance. As India now...
Read more

Biggest North-South Collaborations Coming Up In Mainstream Indian Cinema

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actors and actresses of North and South Indian film industries joining hands are not new. Bollywood and South stars collaborating on-screen have been a...
Read more

Coronavirus Predominantly Spreading Via Air: Lancet Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
There is consistent, strong evidence to prove that the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, is predominantly transmitted through the air, according to a new...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Barrett Hansford on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더킹 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 추천 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
funny t shirt designs for men on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Douglas Monte on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
라이브 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
podsmall.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Buddies Social Network on Health
Roy Christmas on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,517FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada