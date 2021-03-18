Thursday, March 18, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Study: Simple Blood Test Can Treat Specific Type Of Brain Tumor
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Study: Simple Blood Test Can Treat Specific Type Of Brain Tumor

Protein Fibulin-2 (FBLN2), which helps to distinguish whether meningioma the most common form of adult primary brain tumor is a grade I or grade II

0
brain tumor
A simple blood test can help treat brain tumors. Pixabay

A simple blood test could reduce, or in some cases replace, the need for intrusive surgery when determining the best course of treatment for patients with a specific type of brain tumor, a new study finds. The researchers have discovered a biomarker, known as the protein Fibulin-2 (FBLN2), which helps to distinguish whether meningioma — the most common form of adult primary brain tumor — is a grade I or grade II.

The grading is significant because lower-grade tumors can sometimes remain dormant for long periods, not requiring high-risk surgery or harsh treatments such as radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Tumors classified as grade II can progress to become cancerous and more aggressive treatment may be needed in order to try to control their spread.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“In this study, we identified FBLN2 as a novel biomarker that can distinguish grade II from grade I meningiomas. Higher levels of this biomarker were found in tumor samples from grade II meningioma compared with the grade I form,” said researcher C. Oliver Hanemann from the University of Plymouth in the UK.

brain tumor
Tumors classified as grade II can progress to become cancerous. Unsplash

“We also showed that higher levels of FBLN2 can be detected in blood samples from grade II meningioma patients, compared to those from grade I meningioma patients. The identification of FBLN2 as a biomarker for meningioma has significant potential to improve the diagnosis, treatment, prognosis, and follow-up of meningiomas,” Hanemann added.

ALSO READ: Energy Deficiency in Brain Cells Major Cause For Parkinson’s Disease: Study

The researchers said that this novel biomarker has not previously been shown to play a role in meningioma development, although it has been linked to other types of cancer such as forms in the lung, liver, breast, and pancreas. For the study, published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, using tumor samples, cancer cells were grown in the laboratory, and liquid biopsies from patients, the team was able to distinguish grade I from grade II tumors.

In a smaller sub-study, the researchers have shown that levels of the biomarker could differentiate between good (slower growing) and bad (faster-growing) grade tumors as defined by genetic make-up. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleLife Cover Or Life Cover With Savings – What’s Better?
Next articleSurvey: Digital Tech Adoption By Health And Human Service Is Highest In India

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Young Indians Feel Mental Health Issues Can Hit As Early As Their Teenage Years

NewsGram Desk - 0
A recent survey has found that 77 percent of Indians feel that the current level of conversations and initiatives around mental health in India...
Read more
Business

Survey: 59 Percent Of Employers In India Are Not In Favor Of Remote Working

NewsGram Desk - 0
With the pandemic disrupting the work-from-office culture, a new survey on Thursday revealed that 59 percent of employers in India are not in favor...
Read more
Lead Story

Here’s How Smaller Storms Affect Jupiter’s Great Red Spot

NewsGram Desk - 0
Far from being destructive, a series of smaller storms may actually be helping maintain Jupiter's Great Red Spot, a storm in the gas giant's...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Young Indians Feel Mental Health Issues Can Hit As Early As Their Teenage Years

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A recent survey has found that 77 percent of Indians feel that the current level of conversations and initiatives around mental health in India...
Read more

Survey: 59 Percent Of Employers In India Are Not In Favor Of Remote Working

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
With the pandemic disrupting the work-from-office culture, a new survey on Thursday revealed that 59 percent of employers in India are not in favor...
Read more

Here’s How Smaller Storms Affect Jupiter’s Great Red Spot

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Far from being destructive, a series of smaller storms may actually be helping maintain Jupiter's Great Red Spot, a storm in the gas giant's...
Read more

Survey: Digital Tech Adoption By Health And Human Service Is Highest In India

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Digital tech adoption by health and human services (HHS) organizations are among the highest in India, showed a new survey by global consultancy major...
Read more

Study: Simple Blood Test Can Treat Specific Type Of Brain Tumor

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A simple blood test could reduce, or in some cases replace, the need for intrusive surgery when determining the best course of treatment for...
Read more

Life Cover Or Life Cover With Savings – What’s Better?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Yashvi Jain One cannot estimate the value of life using any measuring tool. It is where the concept of life insurance comes up –...
Read more

Pankaj Tripathi: I Adopt The Realistic And Relatable Acting Style

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Pankaj Tripathi says irrespective of the character he portrays on screen, he ensures that he adopts an acting style that people can relate...
Read more

Reel It Feel It: 5 Songs That Are Going Viral With User Videos

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
 The backbone for any viral meme or challenge has been music, be it the popular dialogue "Rasode main Kaun tha" mash-up or the transformation...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
마카오 갤럭시 카지노 후기 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
sm 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
엠 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شركة تحسين محركات البحث seo on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Mahalia Considine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
sm 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada