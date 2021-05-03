Monday, May 3, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness ‘Summer Is Not Going To Make Covid Go Away,’ Study Concludes
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

‘Summer Is Not Going To Make Covid Go Away,’ Study Concludes

The team examined the relationship between the number of Covid cases in 117 different countries and the latitude of the country from the beginning of the pandemic until January 9, 2021

0
Summer
They found for every one-degree increase in the latitude of a country, there was a 4.3 percent increase in the Covid cases per one million people. Pixabay

Coronavirus is likely a seasonal virus, but will not vanish during summers, reveals a study. A team of researchers from Harvard University in the US and the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Beijing, conducted a visual inspection of world maps and found that coronavirus disease 2019 is less prevalent in countries closer to the equator, where heat and humidity tend to be higher.

The findings, published in the journal Scientific Reports, showed that countries are likely to see a decline in new Covid-19 cases during summer and a resurgence during winter. “Our results are consistent with the hypothesis that heat and sunlight reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and the prevalence of Covid-19, which was also suggested by most of the previous studies examining the same hypothesis with different data and approaches,” said the team, including David E. Bloom, from Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

However, the results do not imply that the disease will vanish during summer or will not affect countries close to the equator.” Rather, the higher temperatures and more intense UV radiation in summer are likely to support public health measures to contain SARS-CoV-2,” the researchers said.

ALSO READ: Many Americans Worried About Returning To “Normal” After COVID Pandemic

The team examined the relationship between the number of Covid cases in 117 different countries and the latitude of the country from the beginning of the pandemic until January 9, 2021. They found for every one-degree increase in the latitude of a country, there was a 4.3 percent increase in the Covid cases per one million people. The results imply that a country, which is located 1,000 km closer to the equator, could expect 33 per cent fewer cases per million inhabitants.

“Since the change in the earth’s angle towards the sun between equinox and solstice is about 23.5 degrees, one could expect a difference in cases per million inhabitants of 64 percent between two hypothetical countries whose climates differ to a similar extent as two adjacent seasons,” the researchers said. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleBillions Of Computers Around The World At Hacking Risk: Research
Next articleRanikhet Express: Role Of Fate In A Love Story

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Pakistan’s Sikh Community On The Brink Of Extinction

NewsGram Desk - 0
In 2019, Pakistan claimed positive global attention when it opened the Sikh gurdwara at Kartarpur to pilgrims from India. But the reality is that...
Read more
Lead Story

IIT Mandi Invented A Method To Study Abnormal Brain Functions

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi have invented a method to simultaneously study the variations in nerve functions and brain blood...
Read more
Entertainment

Chaitanya Tamhane’s Film, “The Disciple” Hits The Notes Of Excellence

NewsGram Desk - 0
Chaitanya Tamhane's new film intricately weaves diverse threads. It talks of the state of Hindustani Classical music and its 'Guru-Shishya parampara'. There is an...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,512FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Pakistan’s Sikh Community On The Brink Of Extinction

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In 2019, Pakistan claimed positive global attention when it opened the Sikh gurdwara at Kartarpur to pilgrims from India. But the reality is that...
Read more

IIT Mandi Invented A Method To Study Abnormal Brain Functions

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi have invented a method to simultaneously study the variations in nerve functions and brain blood...
Read more

Chaitanya Tamhane’s Film, “The Disciple” Hits The Notes Of Excellence

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Chaitanya Tamhane's new film intricately weaves diverse threads. It talks of the state of Hindustani Classical music and its 'Guru-Shishya parampara'. There is an...
Read more

Healthcare Systems, Staff, And Patients Are Under Attack: ICRC

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Murder, rape, and physical abuse are among the attacks that healthcare workers, the wounded, and the sick have been subjected to in the five...
Read more

Coco Chanel: Trailblazer In The Fashion World

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Coco Chanel (born Gabrielle Bonheur Chanel) was born in Saumur, France, on August 19, 1883. She was born in a deprived home...
Read more

Here’s Why We Can’t Mix Blood Types

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Blood types have been around for at least 20 million years, according to scientists, but physicians have only known about them for...
Read more

Defender Nisha: On-Field Communication The Key For India

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Young women's hockey team defender Nisha feels that India could learn from the communication skills of the Argentinians and Germans to gain an edge...
Read more

Screening Healthcare Workers Can Warn For Upcoming Viruses, Says Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Covid-19 infections in healthcare workers during the first wave of the pandemic provided an accurate sample of the general population, say researchers suggesting that...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,512FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada