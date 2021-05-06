Thursday, May 6, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Sumptuous Iftar's Recipes For Evening
Lead StoryLife Style

Sumptuous Iftar’s Recipes For Evening

Treat yourself with these mouth-watering recipes

0
iftar
The Park Hotels share traditional recipes you can try your hand at for a mouth watering Iftar. Pixabay

While many spend the holy month Ramadan fasting, part of the rituals include breaking the daily fast with an evening meal. The Park Hotels share traditional recipes you can try your hand at for a mouth-watering Iftar.

Shish Taouk, Middle Eastern Chicken Kebab by Chef Ashutosh Nerlekar, Executive Chef, THE Park Chennai

Ingredients

Chicken leg 160 Gms, Garlic 10 Gms, Hung curd 50 Gms, Olive oil 1 Tbsp, Green chili 1/2 Nos, Lemon 1/2 Nos, Cumin powder 10 Gms, Homemade ras el hanout – red 45 Gms, Capsicum – yellow and red 45 Gms, Onion – Red 10 Gms, Garlic aioli 30 Gms, Pita bread dough 1 No, Sumac powder 5 Gms, Ras el Hanout spice powder.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Ingredients

Cumin whole 25 Gms, Coriander whole 15 Gms, Clove whole 5 Gms, Cinnamon 10 Gms, Black pepper whole 10 Gms, Chilli powder 30 Gms, Paprika powder 10 Gms, Turmeric powder, Salt To Taste, Garlic aioli.

Ingredients

Egg whites 02 Nos, Oil 200 Ml, Crushed garlic cloves 4 Nos, Vinegar 20 Ml, White pepper 10 Gms, Salt To Taste.

Method

Cut the chicken leg in dices. Reserve it aside, Prepare the marinade with hung curd, olive oil, lemon juice, chopped green chili, lemon, cumin powder, homemade ras el hanout spice. Mix the marinade with the chicken.

iftar
Shish Taouk, Middle Eastern Chicken Kebab by Chef Ashutosh Nerlekar, Executive Chef, THE Park Chennai. Pixabay

Skewer the chicken onto the bamboo skewers with 02 pieces of chicken and colored peppers and onion. Repeat the step to make 3 skewers. Sear the chicken skewers on a pan and transfer them to a plate for them to be cooked in the oven. Finish with olive oil drizzle and dash of sumac powder.

For the garlic aioli – emulsify the oil into egg white using an electric beater, just like while making mayonnaise. This needs to be done slowly or the mixture could curdle. Add chopped garlic, vinegar, white pepper, and salt. Serve hot with pita bread and garlic aioli.

The Park Hyderabad: Iftar Dish: Murg Mutabbak by Chef Thimma Reddy, Executive Chef, THE Park Hyderabad

Ingredients

Jackfruit 2kg, Ginger paste 30g, Garlic pastes 30g, Green chili paste 20g, Turmeric 10g, Salt As per taste, Broken wheat 1kg, Whole garam masala 10g, Kebab chini 5g, Red chili powder 1tbsp, Potli ka masala 100g, Ghee 500ml, Mint 1 bunch, Brown onion 50g, Whole Cashew 100g, Curd 250g.

ALSO READ: World Hand Hygiene Day: Finger Nail Hygiene Important To Stop Infection Spread

Method

Heat oil and add ginger paste, garlic paste, degi chili, turmeric, and chicken mince and cook. Mix garam masala, elaichi powder, chop mint to it, and cool. Make a fine paste of half of the mixture Whisk milk and egg. Place rumali roti on a lubricated flat tray. Spread the first layer of chicken paste, followed by the coarse mixture.

In the next layer add grated boiled eggs, a mixture of milk and egg, top it with some barista and chop mint. Repeat the process once again and add some grated cheese on top. Bake it at 180 degrees celsius for 30-40 minutes. Garnish it with ghee, barista, and chopped mint. Serve hot. (IANS/GA)

Previous articleThese Three High-Potential Stocks Could Be The Best Stocks To Invest In The Near Future
Next articleExploring The World’s Greatest Investors Minds

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

The Global Social And Economic Impact Of The Gambling Industry

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Rahul Rana Gambling as a form of leisure has been around since the dawn of modern civilization. It has undergone many different evolutions and...
Read more
Beauty Tips

7 Tips To Prevent Dark Spots From Body

NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are someone prone to pigmentation, then you might know the struggle of getting rid of dark spots. Recurring and stubborn dark spots...
Read more
India

Exploring The World’s Greatest Investors Minds

NewsGram Desk - 0
Billionaire investors. If we think of them, it's with a mixture of awe and suspicion. Clearly, they possess a kind of genius -- the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,510FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

The Global Social And Economic Impact Of The Gambling Industry

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Rahul Rana Gambling as a form of leisure has been around since the dawn of modern civilization. It has undergone many different evolutions and...
Read more

7 Tips To Prevent Dark Spots From Body

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are someone prone to pigmentation, then you might know the struggle of getting rid of dark spots. Recurring and stubborn dark spots...
Read more

Exploring The World’s Greatest Investors Minds

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Billionaire investors. If we think of them, it's with a mixture of awe and suspicion. Clearly, they possess a kind of genius -- the...
Read more

Sumptuous Iftar’s Recipes For Evening

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
While many spend the holy month Ramadan fasting, part of the rituals include breaking the daily fast with an evening meal. The Park Hotels...
Read more

These Three High-Potential Stocks Could Be The Best Stocks To Invest In The Near Future

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Willa Holland Diageo Plc The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the company's global businesses: Diageo has lost revenue in markets due to lockdowns, and the fact...
Read more

5 Insane Cults Still Operating Today

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Strange practices and dangerous teachings have been performed by bizarre cults since the dawn of time, and our time is no different....
Read more

Report: Past Year, 23 Crore Indians Have Been Pushed Into Poverty

India NewsGram Desk - 0
As the pandemic and the eventual lockdowns wreaked havoc on the economy and livelihoods, around 23 crore Indians have been pushed into poverty during...
Read more

Expert View: Common Queries Related To Vaccination Answered

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The second wave of Covid-19 is spreading wider across the country and is even deadlier than before. Healthcare and infrastructure are reeling under pressure,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,510FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada