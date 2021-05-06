Sumptuous Iftar’s Recipes For Evening

While many spend the holy month Ramadan fasting, part of the rituals include breaking the daily fast with an evening meal. The Park Hotels share traditional recipes you can try your hand at for a mouth-watering Iftar.

Shish Taouk, Middle Eastern Chicken Kebab by Chef Ashutosh Nerlekar, Executive Chef, THE Park Chennai

Ingredients

Chicken leg 160 Gms, Garlic 10 Gms, Hung curd 50 Gms, Olive oil 1 Tbsp, Green chili 1/2 Nos, Lemon 1/2 Nos, Cumin powder 10 Gms, Homemade ras el hanout – red 45 Gms, Capsicum – yellow and red 45 Gms, Onion – Red 10 Gms, Garlic aioli 30 Gms, Pita bread dough 1 No, Sumac powder 5 Gms, Ras el Hanout spice powder.

Ingredients

Cumin whole 25 Gms, Coriander whole 15 Gms, Clove whole 5 Gms, Cinnamon 10 Gms, Black pepper whole 10 Gms, Chilli powder 30 Gms, Paprika powder 10 Gms, Turmeric powder, Salt To Taste, Garlic aioli.

Ingredients

Egg whites 02 Nos, Oil 200 Ml, Crushed garlic cloves 4 Nos, Vinegar 20 Ml, White pepper 10 Gms, Salt To Taste.

Method

Cut the chicken leg in dices. Reserve it aside, Prepare the marinade with hung curd, olive oil, lemon juice, chopped green chili, lemon, cumin powder, homemade ras el hanout spice. Mix the marinade with the chicken.

Skewer the chicken onto the bamboo skewers with 02 pieces of chicken and colored peppers and onion. Repeat the step to make 3 skewers. Sear the chicken skewers on a pan and transfer them to a plate for them to be cooked in the oven. Finish with olive oil drizzle and dash of sumac powder.

For the garlic aioli – emulsify the oil into egg white using an electric beater, just like while making mayonnaise. This needs to be done slowly or the mixture could curdle. Add chopped garlic, vinegar, white pepper, and salt. Serve hot with pita bread and garlic aioli.

The Park Hyderabad: Iftar Dish: Murg Mutabbak by Chef Thimma Reddy, Executive Chef, THE Park Hyderabad

Ingredients

Jackfruit 2kg, Ginger paste 30g, Garlic pastes 30g, Green chili paste 20g, Turmeric 10g, Salt As per taste, Broken wheat 1kg, Whole garam masala 10g, Kebab chini 5g, Red chili powder 1tbsp, Potli ka masala 100g, Ghee 500ml, Mint 1 bunch, Brown onion 50g, Whole Cashew 100g, Curd 250g.

Method

Heat oil and add ginger paste, garlic paste, degi chili, turmeric, and chicken mince and cook. Mix garam masala, elaichi powder, chop mint to it, and cool. Make a fine paste of half of the mixture Whisk milk and egg. Place rumali roti on a lubricated flat tray. Spread the first layer of chicken paste, followed by the coarse mixture.

In the next layer add grated boiled eggs, a mixture of milk and egg, top it with some barista and chop mint. Repeat the process once again and add some grated cheese on top. Bake it at 180 degrees celsius for 30-40 minutes. Garnish it with ghee, barista, and chopped mint. Serve hot. (IANS/GA)