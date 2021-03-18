Thursday, March 18, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Survey: Digital Tech Adoption By Health And Human Service Is Highest In...
BusinessLead StoryScience & Technology

Survey: Digital Tech Adoption By Health And Human Service Is Highest In India

About three fourth of the respondents reported positive experiences with digital technologies and data solutions

0
Digital Tech
Adoption of digital technologies in highest in India. Unsplash

Digital tech adoption by health and human services (HHS) organizations are among the highest in India, showed a new survey by global consultancy major EY and Imperial College London on Thursday. The findings showed that 51 percent of respondents in India have increased their use of digital tech and data solutions since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The results are based on a survey of more than 2,000 global HHS professionals in six countries – India, Australia, Italy, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the UK, and the US — including 359 respondents from India. While 74 percent of respondents in India reported that digital technologies and data solutions have increased staff productivity, 75 percent reported that digital solutions have been effective in delivering better outcomes for patients and service users.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“The response to the Covid-19 pandemic has shown that data and technology can make a real difference to the work of health and human services professionals in India, who have worked tirelessly and heroically in the face of this dreadful disease,” Gaurav Taneja, Partner and Leader, Government and Public Sector, EY India, said in a statement. “With adequate government support and incentives, India has truly set an example to the rest of the world that it can lead and pave the way for technology adoption in healthcare.”

While health organizations have historically often lagged in other sectors in terms of adopting digital technologies and data solutions, the response to the Covid-19 pandemic has driven a change in priorities. Almost two-thirds of respondents globally report an increase in the use of data and technology solutions, as the industry adapts to new ways of working under pressure.

Digital Tech
Increase in the use of data and technology solutions. Pixabay

In terms of specific digital technologies and data solutions, the percentage of respondents using these technologies has more or less doubled across the board since the beginning of the pandemic; and mental health services are more or less equal to physical health and social services in terms of use. According to the survey, phone and video consultations have seen the greatest uptake across all technology solutions, with phone consultations being offered by 81 percent of HHS organizations (up from 39 percent before the pandemic) and video consultations available from 71 percent of organizations (up from 22 percent before the pandemic).

ALSO READ: Incorporating AI In Indian Healthcare Sector

Compared to this, the uptake has been higher in India at 86 percent for a phone consultation (up from 48 percent before pandemic) and at 83 percent for video consultations (up from 33 percent before pandemic). The public sector organizations in India preferred digital tools for self-help (92 percent of organizations) and online self-assessment tools (89 percent organizations) over the phone consultation and video consultation, said the report.

Also, in India, about three fourth of the respondents reported positive experiences with digital technologies and data solutions, leading to better collaboration and efficiency in the operating model, results showed. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleStudy: Simple Blood Test Can Treat Specific Type Of Brain Tumor

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Study: Simple Blood Test Can Treat Specific Type Of Brain Tumor

NewsGram Desk - 0
A simple blood test could reduce, or in some cases replace, the need for intrusive surgery when determining the best course of treatment for...
Read more
Business

Life Cover Or Life Cover With Savings – What’s Better?

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Yashvi Jain One cannot estimate the value of life using any measuring tool. It is where the concept of life insurance comes up –...
Read more
Entertainment

Pankaj Tripathi: I Adopt The Realistic And Relatable Acting Style

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Pankaj Tripathi says irrespective of the character he portrays on screen, he ensures that he adopts an acting style that people can relate...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Survey: Digital Tech Adoption By Health And Human Service Is Highest In India

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Digital tech adoption by health and human services (HHS) organizations are among the highest in India, showed a new survey by global consultancy major...
Read more

Study: Simple Blood Test Can Treat Specific Type Of Brain Tumor

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A simple blood test could reduce, or in some cases replace, the need for intrusive surgery when determining the best course of treatment for...
Read more

Life Cover Or Life Cover With Savings – What’s Better?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Yashvi Jain One cannot estimate the value of life using any measuring tool. It is where the concept of life insurance comes up –...
Read more

Pankaj Tripathi: I Adopt The Realistic And Relatable Acting Style

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Pankaj Tripathi says irrespective of the character he portrays on screen, he ensures that he adopts an acting style that people can relate...
Read more

Reel It Feel It: 5 Songs That Are Going Viral With User Videos

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
 The backbone for any viral meme or challenge has been music, be it the popular dialogue "Rasode main Kaun tha" mash-up or the transformation...
Read more

Know, How A Monk-Turned-Politician Emerged As The Strongest Hindu Leader?

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's credentials as an able administrator may be discounted by his critics and the opposition parties, but there is...
Read more

Report: 1 In 2 Mobile Users In India Are Hooked To Gaming

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in nearly 1 in 2 mobile users in India (those surveyed) get hooked to gaming as people continued to shelter...
Read more

Know, How Does It Sound While Driving On The Surface Of The Red Planet?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
You can now have a feel of how it would be like if you get a chance to drive on Mars as NASA has...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
마카오 갤럭시 카지노 후기 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
sm 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
엠 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شركة تحسين محركات البحث seo on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Mahalia Considine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
sm 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada