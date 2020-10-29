Thursday, October 29, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Survey Reveals Power Quality Must Be Improved in India
IndiaLead StoryLife Style

Survey Reveals Power Quality Must Be Improved in India

A joint study by Smart Power India (SPI), NITI Aayog, and the Rockefeller Foundation showed Discoms companies in India must improve power quality

0
Power Quality
Only 55 per cent customers were satisfied with the quality of their electricity supply. Unsplash

Power distribution companies in India have to improve the power quality in the country, shows a survey.

A joint study by Smart Power India (SPI), NITI Aayog, and the Rockefeller Foundation showed that only 55 percent of customers were satisfied with the quality of their electricity supply.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

The report said that power quality was reported as the number of voltage fluctuations. Overall, 63 percent of customers reported more than one voltage fluctuation in a week, and 10 percent reported more than 10 voltage fluctuations per day in the past week.

Appliance damages in the past one year played an important role for the customers to decide upon the quality of supply of power, it said.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

It further showed that overall, a total of 63 percent of the surveyed customers are satisfied with the service provided to them.

Among the dissatisfied customers, 31 percent reported an average power cut duration of no more than 1 hour per day, and 15 percent reported no power cuts.

Power Quality
Achieving 100 percent household electrification, access to reliable and affordable electricity supply continues to remain a major challenge even today. Unsplash

As expected, urban (74 percent) customers are comparatively more satisfied with the reliability of power as compared to their rural (60 percent) counterparts.

The study, “Electricity access and benchmarking of distribution utilities”, was conducted across 10 states with a sample size of over 25,000 respondents consisting of different consumer categories such as households, agriculture, commercial enterprises, and institutions both from rural and urban areas.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: तब से अब तक की जामिया की कहानी, 100 साल हुए पूरे

Commenting on the Access Study launch, Jaideep Mukherji, CEO, Smart Power India said: “India in recent years has emerged as one of the leaders in providing access to electricity to its citizens, almost doubling the access rate in the past 20 years from 59.4 percent to extending grid connections to 100 percent households in the country.”

“This has been made possible through a multitude of efforts, including enhancing power generation to reduce supply deficits, strengthening the backbone of the electricity supply infrastructure, and ensuring last-mile connectivity for different customer segments,” he said.

Also Read: Most Rely on Digital Communication to Stay Connected in Lockdown

Mukherji, however, noted that despite achieving 100 percent household electrification, access to reliable and affordable electricity supply continues to remain a major challenge even today.

“It is now time to focus on the sustainability of electricity access and craft an action plan to resolve the barriers.” (IANS)

Previous articleLinkedIn Launches New Tools To Help Job Seekers

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

LinkedIn Launches New Tools To Help Job Seekers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Professional networking platform LinkedIn on Thursday launched new tools and resources to help unemployed professionals get back to work. LinkedIn's new 'Career Explorer' tool helps...
Read more
Entertainment

Bhumi Pednekar Shares Her Journey Of Survival In Bollywood Industry

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar says she is not an accidental actor and that her journey has been of survival. "It's been five years and it...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Using Nanoparticle of Coronavirus Protein For COVID Vaccine

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have discovered a technique that could help increase the effectiveness of vaccines against the novel coronavirus, the virus that...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Survey Reveals Power Quality Must Be Improved in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Power distribution companies in India have to improve the power quality in the country, shows a survey. A joint study by Smart Power India (SPI),...
Read more

LinkedIn Launches New Tools To Help Job Seekers

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Professional networking platform LinkedIn on Thursday launched new tools and resources to help unemployed professionals get back to work. LinkedIn's new 'Career Explorer' tool helps...
Read more

Bhumi Pednekar Shares Her Journey Of Survival In Bollywood Industry

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar says she is not an accidental actor and that her journey has been of survival. "It's been five years and it...
Read more

Using Nanoparticle of Coronavirus Protein For COVID Vaccine

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have discovered a technique that could help increase the effectiveness of vaccines against the novel coronavirus, the virus that...
Read more

Uttar Pradesh Authorities Launches Digital Library

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Uttar Pradesh authorities have launched a Higher Education Digital library that will enable students to access the best content free of cost. Students enrolled in...
Read more

How To Use Data To Improve Your Business

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Edward Roesch Modern technologies offer a vast range of opportunities for business growth. The importance of data is evident to managers and others included...
Read more

Top Ten Video Marketing Softwares That Will Help You Create Videos For Your Brand Easily

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Alex Stuart Five billion videos are watched per day on YouTube. Three hundred hours of videos are uploaded to YouTube every minute! According to recent...
Read more

7 In 10 Urban Indians Are Hooked In Playing Mobile Games

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Seven in 10 urban Indians are now playing video games or mobile games on any device, taking the country into the top 10 gaming...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada