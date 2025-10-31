BJP, ED Allege Corruption in Tamil Nadu Ahead of Polls—Accuse DMK Government of Orchestrating ₹800 Crore Cash-for-Jobs Scam

ED Points to Job Recruitment Scam

The ED raised allegations of corruption against the DMK government in a dossier submitted by the central agency to Tamil Nadu Police. The dossier contained evidence in the form of documents, images, and WhatsApp chats.

It stated that at least 150 of the 2,538 job postings were manipulated. The roles were for assistant engineers, town planning officers, junior engineers, and sanitary inspectors, all appointed by TN CM MK Stalin. It asserted that “certain public servants, and politicians” had collected the bribes and rigged the exam.

The ED submitted its report to the police to have an FIR registered and a probe initiated into the matter. The findings were made during raids conducted by the organisation in a separate case earlier this year.

In early 2025, the CBI had initiated a probe into an alleged bank fraud in Tamil Nadu. Accordingly, the ED took cognizance of the matter. The agency began investigating Chennai-based TRUEDOM EPC India Pvt. Ltd. and True Value Homes (TVH) for fraudulent transactions amounting to ₹30 crore.

Both businesses were linked to TN MAWS Minister KN Nehru. His brother, KN Ravichandran, is a director at TRUEDOM EPC, while his son, Perambalur Arun Nehru, was a director at TVH before the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Properties connected to the three were raided by the ED in April 2025. In addition to documents related to transactions, the raid apparently unearthed documents linked to the alleged job recruitment scam.

KN Nehru Reacts to Allegations of Corruption

Nehru is MAWS Minister in the TN government and senior DMK leader who holds a top position in MK Stalin’s cabinet. He rejected the allegations, highlighting the procedures that underlined the recruitment process and charging the ED with trying to ‘defame’ the DMK.

He asserted that his government had conducted the recruitment exam through Anna University, an autonomous and globally recognised institute. “It is well known that Anna University is among the foremost autonomous universities globally and functions independently – it is neither directly nor indirectly under the control of the Municipal Administration Department,” he said in a statement. He added that this very university had conducted recruitment drives under the earlier AIADMK government.

Nehru went on to detail the process: “An exclusive website was launched for the purpose and the department received over 2 lakh applications from eligible candidates for the 2,569 posts. Exams were conducted in 591 centres in 38 districts and the results were published on September 20, 2024. Since the exams were conducted in a transparent manner, there were no objections to the results.”

7,272 shortlisted candidates were interviewed by 13 separate panels which verified their qualifications and certificates. 2,538 applicants were finally accepted based on exam scores and reservation policies. He added that complaints raised against the appointment were cleared by court order in July 2025, after which a final list of appointments was published.

Nehru accused the ED of maligning the DMK after “failing in its efforts by reviving an old case related to a bank fraud.”

“The Enforcement Directorate, under the Union government, has undertaken this political action, unable to accept the historic feat by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, only intending to malign its reputation,” he concluded. [Rh]

