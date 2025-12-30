A Migrant Worker Brutally Attacked in Tamil Nadu, Opposition Targets DMK Over Law and Order

A shocking violent incident has surfaced from Tamil Nadu which has enraged the public. A young migrant worker named Suraj, from Odisha was assaulted brutally and mercilessly by four Tamil Nadu minors, on December 28, 2025. The boys, reportedly 17 years of age, recorded the horrific incident, and uploaded it as an Instagram reel.

Suraj was travelling in a local train, when the boys approached him and started a conversation in Hindi. What followed as a simple conversation, turned into a fierce argument, leading to an unimaginable brutal assault on Suraj. Suraj is currently under treatment at a government hospital in Tamil Nadu, and the four attackers were later tracked and apprehended by the Police.

Migrant Worker Suraj Attacked in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Police have reported that Suraj arrived in Tamil Nadu following a family dispute, and had been travelling at multiple locations looking for odd jobs. On December 28, 2025, he was heading to Tiruttani in a general compartment of the Chennai-Tiruttani EMU local train. The four boys, drunk and intoxicated, entered the same compartment at Thiruvalangadu railway station.

The minors allegedly carried sickles in concealed bags they carried. One of the attackers started a normal conversation in Hindi, which escalated into an argument that continued till the end of the journey. Initially, the boys forced Suraj to make a reel, of holding a sickle at his neck, which he refused. The Tiruttani Town Police reported that the boys forcefully took Suraj near an abandoned old railway quarters after getting off the train at Tiruttani.

See Also: UPSC Reservation Scam? IAS Ravi Sihag Under Probe for Allegedly Using Fake EWS Certificate to Secure AIR 18