Madras HC Says Islam Converts Cannot Claim Backward Class Stats Through Conversation, Strikes Down 2024 Tamil Nadu Govt Decision

ON WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24, 2026, the Madras High Court held that a person converting to Islam cannot claim the status of a Backward Class (BC) Muslim. Quoting the Prophet, the court held that to categorize certain sects as “backward” and some as “forward” is in conflict to Quranic injunctions. In addition, a 2024 Tamil Nadu government order that allowed converts to Islam from Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes, Denotified Communities or Scheduled Castes to be treated as BC (Muslim) for availing reservation, was declared unconstitutional.

A division bench, led by justices G R Swaminathan and P B Balaji, upheld an order that denied a plea filed by Sameer Ahamed. Sameer was born with the name “Paramasivam” to a Hindu couple in Thoothukudi district. In 2016, he embraced Isla, took on the name of “Sameer Ahamed, ”and married a woman as per Islamic rites and customs. Ahamed was seeking a “Muslim Lebbai” community certificate, as he was a follower of that particular community. However, the revenue department of Kathayar town in Tamil Nadu rejected his plea, after which he approached the high court with his complaint.

The Muslim Lebbai is a religious community found primarily in southern states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka. It is identified as a Backward Class under the Backward Class Muslim or BC-M category.

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Rejecting Ahamed’s application, the court remarked that a convert to Islam cannot claim the status of Backward Class Muslim. “He is only a Muslim, and that’s all there is to it,” the bench remarked. The court also held that such community identities are determined by birth and cannot be acquired through religious conversion.