PM Narendra Modi Backs Women’s Reservation and Delimitation Bills in Parliament, Assures No Discrimination will Happen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha on April 16, 2026, during a special session held from April 16–18 to deliberate on key legislative proposals. The Centre had earlier, on April 14, circulated draft legislation to Members of Parliament proposing a major increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats and enabling fresh delimitation of constituencies.

The session focused on three major bills — the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, the Delimitation Bill, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill. Together, these proposals aim to introduce 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies, along with redrawing constituency boundaries based on population data.