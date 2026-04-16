PM Narendra Modi Backs Women’s Reservation and Delimitation Bills in Parliament, Assures No Discrimination will Happen

PM Modi termed the women’s reservation and delimitation bills a landmark moment, stressing the need to implement 33% quota before 2029.
He said the quota would not benefit any one party, offered full credit to the Opposition, and accused them of delaying the reform through technical objections.
Modi assured that delimitation will be balanced and non-discriminatory, linking women’s participation in governance to the broader vision of a developed India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha on April 16, 2026, during a special session held from April 16–18 to deliberate on key legislative proposals. The Centre had earlier, on April 14, circulated draft legislation to Members of Parliament proposing a major increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats and enabling fresh delimitation of constituencies.
The session focused on three major bills — the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, the Delimitation Bill, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill. Together, these proposals aim to introduce 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies, along with redrawing constituency boundaries based on population data.
Speaking on women’s representation, Modi highlighted how, over the past 25–30 years, women have emerged as strong leaders at the grassroots level, especially in local bodies. He urged Parliament to trust women’s abilities and prioritise their entry into legislatures through the 33% quota, adding that discussions on further sub-categorisation can take place later.
The proposed delimitation exercise has also drawn attention, as it marks a significant shift in India’s electoral framework. Some key highlights from the Prime Minister’s speech in Parliament are as follows:
PM Modi called the women’s reservation and delimitation bills a defining moment in India’s democratic history, saying lawmakers were fortunate to be part of this phase. “If we all move forward together, this decision will not go in favour of any one political party, but in favour of the country’s democracy,” he added.
He asserted that the 33% women’s quota would not favour any political party and offered to give full credit to the Opposition, even stating he was ready to give a “blank cheque” if they wished to claim ownership. He also accused rival parties of complicating the issue through technical objections and indirect resistance.
Modi cautioned that parties opposing women’s reservation could face long-term political consequences and urged that the issue should not be politicised. He stressed the need to implement the quota before the 2029 elections, adding, “I want to give friendly advice to those trying to politicise this, the women of the country have not forgiven anyone who opposed this bill.”
He guaranteed that the delimitation process would be fair and guided by national interest, stating that no region—North, South, East, or West—would face discrimination and that representation would remain balanced.
The Prime Minister linked women’s reservation to inclusive governance, saying it is essential for building a developed India. “Our vision is not so limited. We want a 'Viksit Bharat' where policymaking reflects the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' at every level.”
Suggested Reading: