Vikram Lar Gibbon Case: Tamil Actor Chiyaan Vikram Lands in Trouble After Video of Him Interacting With Endangered Species Sparks Backlash; Tamil Nadu Forest Department Launches Probe

Vikram’s video with the gibbon has prompted the Forest Department to launch an investigation into how the exotic animal reached the actor’s residence in Injambakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. According to the National Geographic website, these primates, which also have white hands, are also sold in the pet trade in some countries, such as Thailand.

According to an exclusive report by The New Indian Express, the lar gibbon was transferred from Erode, and before that, its location could be traced to Manipur. The gibbons seen in the now-deleted video are listed in Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).

The report states that the animal cannot be acquired by any individual without CITES import and export permission. The acquisition further requires a Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) document, along with official permission from the Chief Wildlife Warden of the concerned state to which the animal has been exported.



Netizens React to Vikram Lar Gibbon Controversy

The playful video of Chiyaan Vikram with the exotic species has been circulating on social media ever since it was deleted. One X user referenced another case involving Malayalam actor Mohanlal’s possession of elephant tusks during an Income Tax raid in 2012, which became a controversy. “0 action will be taken. Gibbon will lead a good life and these people will earn well and live rich as usual. Rules are different for different people,” one user complained.

See Also: 6 endangered captive-bred vultures released in Assam Aviary

Another X user alleged, “Ambani family's zoo has many such wildlife and the same was inaugurated by the PM. India has two leg@l systems!”

Several users raised concerns over how an endangered animal reached an actor’s private property. As of now, speculation surrounding Vikram’s role in the controversy has not been confirmed.

Who Is Chiyaan Vikram?

Vikram is a popular Tamil actor known for films such as Ponniyin Selvan, Anniyan, I, and others. The actor predominantly works in the Tamil film industry and has been active there since 1990. Vikram will next be seen in an Anand Shankar-directed action thriller film.



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(Edited by Harsh pandey)

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