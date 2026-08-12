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Tamil Nadu

Vikram Lar Gibbon Case: Tamil Actor Chiyaan Vikram Lands in Trouble After Video of Him Interacting With Endangered Species Sparks Backlash; Tamil Nadu Forest Department Launches Probe

According to the National Geographic website, these primates, which also have white hands, are also sold in the pet trade in some countries, such as Thailand
Left image is of Tamil Actor Chiyaan Vikram with a Lar Gibbon animal. Right image is of a A gibbon monkey sits attentively on a wooden rail, surrounded by lush greenery.
Lar gibbons can be found in multiple colour variants, such as black, dark brown, and sandy brown, and are usually hunted for their meat or other purposes. [X/Photo by Lorenzo Manera from Pexels]
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TAMIL ACTOR CHIYAAN VIKRAM has entered a brand-new controversy after a video of him interacting with an endangered lar gibbon primate sparked widespread outrage. The video was subsequently deleted by the actor following the backlash, with several social media users questioning how an endangered animal was present in the actor’s private setting.

While it has not been confirmed whether the actor owned the animal, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department has launched a probe into the matter.

Why Are Lar Gibbons Hunted in Most Cases?

The video was posted on the actor’s Instagram account and was taken down after several users alleged that it could be linked to the illegal trade of exotic animals. Lar gibbons can be found in multiple colour variants, such as black, dark brown, and sandy brown, and are usually hunted for their meat or other purposes.

See Also: Brazil Seizes Devices of Bird Expert Identified as Tony Silva in Endangered Wildlife Trafficking Probe Linked to Vantara Zoo

Image of Chiyaan Vikram with a Lar Gibbon. the image is a screenshot from the actor's instagram post which has now been deleted after backlash.
Several users raised concerns over how an endangered animal reached an actor’s private property.[X]

Vikram’s video with the gibbon has prompted the Forest Department to launch an investigation into how the exotic animal reached the actor’s residence in Injambakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. According to the National Geographic website, these primates, which also have white hands, are also sold in the pet trade in some countries, such as Thailand.

According to an exclusive report by The New Indian Express, the lar gibbon was transferred from Erode, and before that, its location could be traced to Manipur. The gibbons seen in the now-deleted video are listed in Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).

The report states that the animal cannot be acquired by any individual without CITES import and export permission. The acquisition further requires a Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) document, along with official permission from the Chief Wildlife Warden of the concerned state to which the animal has been exported. 

Netizens React to Vikram Lar Gibbon Controversy

The playful video of Chiyaan Vikram with the exotic species has been circulating on social media ever since it was deleted. One X user referenced another case involving Malayalam actor Mohanlal’s possession of elephant tusks during an Income Tax raid in 2012, which became a controversy. “0 action will be taken. Gibbon will lead a good life and these people will earn well and live rich as usual. Rules are different for different people,” one user complained.

See Also: 6 endangered captive-bred vultures released in Assam Aviary

Another X user alleged, “Ambani family's zoo has many such wildlife and the same was inaugurated by the PM. India has two leg@l systems!”

Several users raised concerns over how an endangered animal reached an actor’s private property. As of now, speculation surrounding Vikram’s role in the controversy has not been confirmed.

Who Is Chiyaan Vikram?

Vikram is a popular Tamil actor known for films such as Ponniyin Selvan, Anniyan, I, and others. The actor predominantly works in the Tamil film industry and has been active there since 1990. Vikram will next be seen in an Anand Shankar-directed action thriller film.


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(Edited by Harsh pandey)

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Left image is of Tamil Actor Chiyaan Vikram with a Lar Gibbon animal. Right image is of a A gibbon monkey sits attentively on a wooden rail, surrounded by lush greenery.
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